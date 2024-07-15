Photos: BYE BYE BIRDIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre

The production will run through September 1, 2024.

By: Jul. 15, 2024
The Argyle Theatre is presenting the classic musical Bye Bye Birdie. See photos of the cast on opening night below!

The production is Directed and Choreographed by Jen Wineman, Musical Direction by Jonathan Brenner, Associate Director and Choreographer Rebecca Frazier. 

A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great parts for teens, and a hilarious script, Birdie continues to thrill audiences around the world. 

“Following a series of incredibly successful productions this year, we're thrilled to bring Bye Bye Birdie to The Argyle Theatre to close our season. This show is a timeless celebration of 1950s America, and with its vibrant energy and heartwarming story, it’s the perfect summer show for the entire family. We look forward to delighting our audiences with its nostalgic charm and infectious spirit." Evan Pappas, Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director 

The cast is led by Brian Owen* ( Off-Broadway: Dog Man, The Musical, Argyle’s Cabaret)  as Albert Peterson, Sonia Roman* (Off Broadway: Cat Kid Comic Club) as Rosie Alvarez, John Drinkwater (Argyle’s A Bronx Tale) as Conrad Birdie, Allen Lewis Rickman * (Broadway: Relatively Speaking)  as Mr. McAfee, Deb Radloff * (Off-Broadway Caucasian Chalk Circle) as Mrs. McAfee, Haley Root (Regional: Ragtime) as Kim McAfee, Bevin Bell-Hall (Off Broadway: Everyone's A Hero …) as Mae Peterson, Oliver Cirelli (Argyle’s A Bronx Tale) and Jackson Parker Gill (Argyle’s Seussical) as Randolph, Randie Ford  (Regional:  Beautiful: The Carole King Story) as Hugo, With the ensemble Leah Cecilia Wilson (Regional; Once on This Island), Steven Klenk (National Tour:  Emojiland), Amy Smith (National Tour: Anastasia), Jessie Grimaldo (Regional: R&H’s Cinderella), Ben Marshall, Abbs Lyman  (Mudville), Kianna Kelly-Futch (Argyle’s A Bronx Tale), Austin Wicke (Regional: Frozen), Mikey Evangelista (Regional: Titanic: The Musical), Mundo Ballejos (Regional: SpongeBob The Musical), Madeline Falco (National Tour:  Pete The Cat), Raffaela Cicchetti (Argyle’s A Bronx Tale), Jake Van Eycken (Baldwin Wallace Univ: Pippin). 

The creative team includes set design by Steven Velasquez, lighting design by David Sexton, costume design by Amanda Scanze and Lillian (Lily) Schweikert, sound design by Sarah Goodman, wig, hair, and make-up design by Samantha Naso, props design by Callie Hester, music coordinator Russell Brown, production stage manager is Gabrielle "Gabs" P. Guagenti, assistant stage managers Victoria Clark, Gabby Duarte, production manager/technical director, is Michael Kauffman, and assistant general manager of production Alison Savino.  The casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.   

Tickets for Bye Bye Birdie are priced from $65 - $80 (plus fees) and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy

