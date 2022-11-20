Photos: A CHRISTMAS STORY Cast Celebrates Opening Night at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport
Performances run through Saturday, December 31, 2022.
The John W. Engeman Theater's production of A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL opened on Saturday, November 19th. Performances run through Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Check out photos from the opening night below!
9-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas-an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A Christmas Story, The Musical is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family!
A Christmas Story, The Musical is directed and choreographed by Mara Newbery Greer (Engeman Theater: Elf the Musical, Matilda the Musical; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Tuacahn, Music Theatre Wichita, Palm Beach Opera, Lexington Theatre Company, the Fulton Theatre, Gateway Playhouse).
The Creative Team includes Daniel Mollett (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), CALLIE HESTER (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), AARON A. WATSON (Production Stage Manager), KAYLA GOLDSBOROUGH (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).
The cast of A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL features Lanene Charters as (Miss) Shields (Broadway: Mamma Mia!; National Tour: Elf, Annie Get Your Gun, Titanic, Big, Cats; Regional: Cardinal Stage Company, Fulton Theater, Allenberry Playhouse, Fireside Theatre; Film/TV: "Two Evil Eyes," "Bob Roberts"), Jennifer Evans as MOTHER (Broadway: Ragtime, A Tale of Two Cities; National Tour: My Fair Lady, Cinderella, Billy Elliot, Jersey Boys; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Fireside Theatre, The Muny, Goodspeed Opera House), JACKSON PARKER GILL as RANDY (Regional: Plaza Theatrical Productions, Regional Opera; TV/Film: "Mysteries at the Museum," "Almost Family," "Retreat"), RYAN M. HUNT as THE OLD MAN (Engeman: Rock of Ages; National Tour: Rock Of Ages, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Mamma Mia!, Regional: Fulton Theater, Bay Street Theater, The Rev, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Papermill Theatre), Laurence Lau as JEAN SHEPARD (Off Broadway: The Exonerated, Later Life, Psycho Therapy, Scituate; National Tour: August Osage County, Regional: Lincoln Center, Virginia Stage Company, Triad Stage, Pennsylvania Center Stage, Theatre Aspen; TV/Film: "All My Children," "Another World," "JAG"), KAIAN LILIEN as RALPHIE PARKER (Regional: New York Theater Fest, The Players Theater, Midcoast Theater Company; TV/Film: "Sesame Street," "Eilas and the Wand," "Draw with Drew & Rosie").
The ensemble includes LINDSAY LEE ALHADY, MATTHEW BLUM, FINN BROWN, Sy Chounchaisit, JORDAN COATES, JAKE COONEY, BOBBY M. DAVIS, ANTHONY DE MARTE, Mackenzie Germain, RACHEL GUBOW, James Garrett HILL, SOFIA JARMEL, Kayla Kennedy, Max Lamberg, QUINN OLIVER LESSING, TIMMY LEWIS, PAIGE MATHERS, Katie Pohlman, LIAM POLANI, Tony Romero, Raquel Sciacca, Avery Sell, LUCA SILVA, Tara Sweeney, and Cayel Tregeagle.
A Christmas Story, The Musical will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $85 for Saturday evenings and $80 for all other performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.
The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.
Photo Credit: Genevive Rafter Keddy
Ryan M. Hunt, Rachel Gubow, Kaian Lilien and Jackson Parker Gill
Michael Fasciano
The Cast of A Christmas Story
The Cast of A Christmas Story
Jackson Parker Gill
Rachel Gubow
Ryan M. Hunt
Michael Fasciano and Kaian Lilien
Rachel Gubow, Michael Fasciano, Kaian Lilien and Ryan M. Hunt
The Cast of A Christmas Story
Richard Dolce (Producing Artistic Director)
Kaian Lilien
The Cast of A Christmas Story
Mara Newbery Greer (Director and Choreographer)
Mara Newbery Greer
Quinn Oliver Lessing
Quinn Oliver Lessing
Finn Brown
Finn Brown
Kaian Lilien
Kaian Lilien
Jake Cooney
Jake Cooney
Paige Mathers
Paige Mathers
Sofia Jarmel
Sofia Jarmel
Luca Silva
Luca Silva
Jackson Parker Gill
Jackson Parker Gill
Liam Polani
Liam Polani
Jordan Coates
Jordan Coates
Richard Dolce, Kevin J. O'Neill with the children of the cast that includes-Finn Brown, Jordan Coates, Jake Cooney, Jackson Parker Gill, Sofia Jarmel, Kayla Kennedy, Max Lamberg, Quinn Oliver Lessing, Kaian Lilian, Paige Mathers, Liam Polani, Avery Sell, Raquel Sciacca and Luca Silve
Avery Sell, Sofia Jarmel, Kayla Kennedy, Raquel Sciacca and Paige Mathers
Kaian Lilien and Mara Newbery Greer
Kaian Lilien and Mara Newbery Greer
Anthony de Marte, Katie Pohlman, Matthew Blum, Sy Chounchaisit, Bobby M. Davis, Cayel Tregeagle, Lindsay Lee Alhady and Mackenzie Germain
Bobby M. Davis
Bobby M. Davis
Timmy Lewis
Timmy Lewis
Matthew Blum
Matthew Blum
Anthony de Marte
Anthony de Marte
James Garrett Hill
James Garrett Hill
Lindsay Lee Alhady
Lindsay Lee Alhady
Rachel Gubow
Rachel Gubow
The Cast of A Christmas Story
Rachel Gubow, Ryan M. Hunt, Kaian Lilien and Jackson Parker Gill
Rachel Gubow, Ryan M. Hunt, Kaian Lilien and Jackson Parker Gill
Quinn Oliver Lessing, Kaian Lilien and Liam Polani
Rachel Gubow and Katie Pohlman
Matthew Blum, Cayel Tregeagle, Timmy Lewis, Anthony de Marte, Bobby M. Davis and James Garrett Hill
"Child Wranglers" Molly Conklim and Rachel Zulowski with the children cast-Finn Brown, Jordan Coates, Jake Cooney, Jackson Parker Gill, Sofia Jarmel, Kayla Kennedy, Max Lamberg, Quinn Oliver Lessing, Kaian Lilian, Paige Mathers, Liam Polani, Avery Sell, Raquel Sciacca and Luca Silve
The Band-Music Director Daniel Mollett with Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Gary Meyer, Joe Boardman, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell
Laura Shubert (Sound Design) joins with The Band-Music Director Daniel Mollett with Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Gary Meyer, Joe Boardman, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell
Michael Fasciano
Michael Fasciano
