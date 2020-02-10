Photo Flash: Meet The Cast Of AMERICAN IDIOT at CM Performing Arts Center

Meet the Cast of CM Performing Arts Center's upcoming production of Green Day's American Idiot, running February 15 - March 14 in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

American Idiot follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans, lead by friends Johnny, Tunny and Will, as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world, borne along by Green Day's electrifying score. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend familial responsibilities, and Johnny's attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship.

This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album American Idiot, as well as several songs from follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com

Andrew Murano

Matt Paredi

David DiMarzo

Jess Ader-Ferretti

Marly Mensher

Sam Rosario

Mike Visconti

Courtney Braun

Kara Burke

Tommy Castelli

Vinny Donnadio

Dan George

Hans Paul Hendrickson

Cas Holliday

Briggs Houston

Steffy Jolin

Christian W. Kalinowski

Danielle Pafundi

David Reyes

Evan Torres

Jordan Yates




