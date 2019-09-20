Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport

The John W. Engeman Theater presents SUNSET BOULEVARD. Performances began on Thursday, September 12 and run through Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning musical Sunset Boulevard weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. In her mansion, faded silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer Joe Gillis, stumbles into her reclusive world and is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle. Joe becomes trapped until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free, with dramatic consequences. With its much-loved score ("Sunset Boulevard," "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye," "The Greatest Star Of All" and "The Perfect Year") this production promises to be a spectacular event.

SUNSET BOULEVARD is Produced by Producing Artistic Director RICHARD DOLCE and Directed and Staged by MATT KUNKEL (Engeman Theater: Elf; Regional: A Celebration of Muny 100 and An Evening with the Stars - St. Louis Muny; associate credits include The Music Man and Tommy (The Kennedy Center), Candide - Carnegie Hall, Elf the Musical - Madison Square Garden, and Thoroughly Modern Millie - Actors Fund Reunion Concert).

The Musical Director is Charlie Reuter(Engeman Theater: Elf; Regional: The Prince of Egypt - Tuacahn; Cinderella - National Tour; A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - The Old Globe). The Associate Director is Emma Gassett. The Creative Team includes: Paige Hathaway(Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume & Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), KYLEE LOERA (Projection Design), ALEXANDER SACCA (Props Design), GAYLE SEAY, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager) and Kristie Moschetta (Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast includes: BRIANNA BARNES, Larry Daggett, Emma Gassett, Cody Gerszewski, CAITLIN HORNIK, Patricia Lawrence, Eric Jon Mahlum, Bobby Montaniz, Sarah Quinn Taylor and Douglas Waterbury-Tieman.The cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD features Judy McLane as Norma Desmond (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Aspects of Love, Chess; Off-Broadway: Johnny Guitar; National & International Tours: Into the Woods, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Big, Side by Side by Sondheim), David Hess as Max von Mayerling (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, Annie Get Your Gun; First National Tours: The Bridges of Madison County, Sweeney Todd, Ragtime; Carnegie Hall: Kristina; Lincoln Center: Dessa Rose) and Bryant Martin as Joe Gillis (Engeman Theater: Oklahoma!; Other favorite credits: Desperate Measures, The Last Ship, Clint Black's Looking for Christmas, First Date, The Bridges of Madison County).

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com

Photo Credit: Corrine Wight



Matt Kunkel (Director)



The Cast of Sunset Boulevard with Matt Kunkel



The Cast of Sunset Boulevard with Matt Kunkel and Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager)



Caitlin Hornik, Brianna Barnes, Judy McLane, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Emma Gassett and Patricia Lawrence



Bryant Martin, Douglas Waterbury,-Tieman, Eric Jon Mahlum, Larry Daggett, Cody Gerszewski and Bobby Montaniz



Judy McLane and Bryant Martin



Judy McLane and Charlie Reuter (Music Director)



Sarah Quinn Taylor and Judy McLane



Caitlin Hornik, Patricia Lawrence, Brianna Barnes, Eric Jon Mahlum, Cody Gerszewski, Bobby Montaniz and Larry Daggett



Brianna Barnes, Cody Gerszewski, Bobby Montaniz and Eric Jon Mahlum



Sarah Quinn Taylor and David Hess



David Hess, Matt Kunkel and Emma Gassett



Patricia Lawrence and Brianna Barnes



Bobby Montaniz and Caitlin Hornik



Music Director Charlie Reuter and Sound Designer Laura Shubert with members of the band-Josh Endlich, Drew Nichols, Joe Boardman, Russell Brown and Joel Levy