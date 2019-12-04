December 4, 2019 - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range between $39.00-$69.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY'S WILD & SWINGIN' HOLIDAY PARTY is a jumpin' and jivin' extravaganza featuring one-of-a-kind originals and reworked Yuletide classics in true BBVD style, with an energetic performance to be enjoyed by all ages.

It's the 26th Anniversary of BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY's remarkable arrival onto the music scene. Since it's formation, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average over 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date. The band, co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival in the early nineties, reminding the world, in the midst of the grunge era, that it was still cool to swing. Now, with

For 26 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world, while their unique and spirited Wild and Swingin' Holiday Party has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event. Singer and band leader Scotty Morris says, "If you're going to go to a holiday show with your family, this is the one! It really does offer something for everyone." Drawing on a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals from the band's two full length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings its world-renowned live show, and fun and quirky take on the holidays, to you.

Fun arrangements of classic holiday songs in Big Bad Voodoo Daddy style include: "Jingle Bells," "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," and "Winter Wonderland." "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" is Andrew's Sisters meets the blues, and the just as classic "Heat Miser" song transports listeners back to another beloved holiday special. The band rips through Chuck Berry's "Run, Run Rudolph," Lou Rawls' "Merry Christmas Baby," and slows things down for Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas." Detours to New Orleans for "Frosty the Snowman," and to the Caribbean for the Calypso "A Party for Santa," keep things interesting. The band takes a moment to reflect on the beauty and spirituality of the holidays with their moving arrangement of "We Three Kings."

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has always made writing original music a priority, and the holidays are no exception. "Rockabilly Christmas," "Last Night (I Went Out With Santa Claus)," "Christmas Time in Tinsel Town," and the beautiful and reflective "It Feels Like Christmas Time," are the band's take on the many feelings of the holidays.

With over two decades together and its original core line-up in tact, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy still blends a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's original horn-infused music and legendary high energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music's rich legacy.





