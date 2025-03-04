POP 2000 TOUR Featuring NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and More is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present the POP 2000 TOUR with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera & LFO, appearing on Sunday July 13 at 7:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Who says #Throwbacks are reserved for Thursdays? The Pop 2000 Tour delivers the TRL moments that will bring you right back to the early 2000s. POP 2000 TOUR features Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera and LFO.

About the Artists:

Chris Kirkpatrick is an American singer, dancer, actor, and voice actor who is best known for his work as a founding member of the pop group *NSYNC. As a voice actor, he has worked on numerous kids shows, including voicing the character of Chip Skylark on “The Fairly Oddparents.” In 2022, he competed in Season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother” and “The Masked Singer.”

O-Town's story began in 1999, when “Making the Band” chronicled the rise to success of OTown throughout three seasons of the series on both ABC and MTV. The group's first two full-length albums included #1 singles, “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing” and the Top 40 hit “We Fit Together.” “All or Nothing” was nominated for Song of the Year at the Radio Music Awards in 2001.

BBMAK Originally formed in 1997, BBMAK (Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Stephen McNally) are officially “Back Here” after a 15-year hiatus. The multi- platinum-selling English pop group has sold more than three million albums and had hit singles worldwide before disbanding in 2003. Best known for their self- penned infectious guitar-driven hits “Back Here”, “Out of My Heart”, and “The Ghost of You and Me”, BBMAK was one of the few bands during the pop explosion of the early 2000s to play their own instruments and write their own songs. Billboard recently named “Back Here” the 9th greatest boy band song of all time.

Ryan Cabrera is the singer and songwriter behind ubiquitous smashes such as “On the Way Down,” “True” and “Shine On” as well as albums including 2004's Take It All Away, which hit #8 on the Billboard Top 200. Ryan was also featured heavily on MTV's “Ashlee Simpson Show” and “The Hills”.

LFO burst onto the scene in 1999 with the #1 smash hit "Summer Girls" and followed with another top-five hit in "Girl on TV" and the top-ten hit, "Every Other Time". Today, lone surviving member Brad Fischetti keeps the name of LFO alive, performing the songs to fans, new and old.

Comments