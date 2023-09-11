Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|Mike Meehan & The Lucky Ones to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/15-10/15)
|Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
|Gemini
South Shore Theatre (9/08-9/16)
|In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
|Paradidle Records Showcase to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/01-10/01)
|The Illusion to be Inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/07-10/07)
|WTF Is This?!
Rubber Chicken Theater Productions (11/04-11/05)
|Red
South Shore Theatre (9/22-9/30)
|Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
|Alez Voz - Mentalist & Magician
Theatre Three (11/03-11/03)
