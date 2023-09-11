Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fall
Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater
Feature: Kids Can Take to the Stage in Shakespeare with a Twist at The Patchogue Theatre This Fall!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

RELATED STORIES

1
Bay Street Theater To Host Screening Of FOUR WINTERS, October 8 Photo
Bay Street Theater To Host Screening Of FOUR WINTERS, October 8

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the film screening of FOUR WINTERS directed, written, and produced by Julia Mintz, on Sunday, October 8th at 7 pm. The screening will be followed by a 'talk back' and Q&A with Julia Mintz.

2
American Chamber Ensemble to Present Gala Annual Music Party And Fundraiser in October Photo
American Chamber Ensemble to Present Gala Annual Music Party And Fundraiser in October

The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 58th Anniversary, will present its Gala Annual Music Party and Fundraiser on Sunday, October 1 at 3:00 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY.

3
The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Will Honor Silent Film Day With ASL Movie WHA Photo
The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Will Honor Silent Film Day With ASL Movie WHAT?

In honor of National Silent Film Day, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center will screen the silent comedy WHAT? Learn more about the film and how to get tickets to the screening here!

4
LOVE...RECONSIDERED Premieres at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Photo
LOVE...RECONSIDERED Premieres at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center has announced it will host a premiere of the film Love...Reconsidered, a witty and charming romantic comedy. Learn more about the film here!

