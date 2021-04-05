Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musical VINCENT to Premiere at Cultural Arts Playhouse

Vincent takes us through the trials and tribulations of Vincent Van Gogh looking for validation but only finding frustration and pain.

Apr. 5, 2021  

Inspired by the the world's most famous painter, with book, music & lyrics by Matthew DeMaria (Rent 20th Anniversary Tour, Two Thousand Miles), Vincent will have its first production May 15 and 16 at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset. Directed by Alyssa Kakis. Music Directed by Anthony Brindisi (Jersey Boys, A Christmas Story). Choreographed by Tommie Gibbons. With additional musical material by Eitan Prouser.

DeMaria, playing the title role, is joined by fellow composer Miriam Pultro (Glass Town) as Johanna Gezina Bonger; Kenny Doyle as Paul Gauguin; Ryan Daniels as The Shadow/René Secrétan; Anthony Giordano as Theo Van Gogh; Michaela Marymor as Gabrielle Berlatier; Taneisha Corbin as Madame Ginoux; Phil Essex as Dr. Gachet; Jared Grossman as Gaston Secrétan. Also featured in the company are Christina Cotignola, Madison Loscalzo, Camryn Lyttleton, Ryan Van Nostrand, Aubrey Alvino, Sydney Labuda, Courtney Ross, Jaylin Thomas, & Alanna Rose Henriquez.

Set during the final two years of his life and littered with a soundtrack of emo, punk and progressive rock, Vincent takes us through the trials and tribulations of Vincent Van Gogh looking for validation but only finding frustration and pain. Eventually he encourages a fellow artist, Paul Gauguin, to take up residence with him and help start an artists' studio. All the while Vincent's anxiety, rage, and doubt...personified by The Shadow...grows over him as things continue to spiral ever downward.

The new musical has scenic design by Courtney Ross, lighting design by Jaxon Hickey, and sound design by Allison M. Duggan.

Performances will be extremely limited capacity due to COVID. Tickets available soon.


