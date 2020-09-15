NYCtophiLA Announces UNITED BY DANCE

The event takes place Saturday September 26th, 2020 from 3pm – 9am.

NYCtophiLA, a unique collaboration spawns as the West Coast unites with the East Coast bringing the sounds of the underground to a most iconic location for music lovers. At a time when the world needs to be united more than ever, 'United by Dance' comes together as a summer close out camping event showcasing live art installations, a mega-laser show & a stellar lineup to accompany it - drive-in style!

The 18+ open-air venue will be hosting the first electronic music and art installation gathering with NYCtophiLA after producing a full summer of drive-in style events. With 18 hours of non-stop house, tech house and techno, attendees will attend a socially distanced conscious permitted event, enforcing all CDC and WHO recommendations for a safe event. Cars will be setup in a strategic way to provide plenty of space on a large beautiful field in a dream like setting, with designated walk ways and a mobile ordering system for food and vendors (for those that don't take advantage of the BYOB & BYOF). Temperature readers will also be in full effect with mandatory mask wearing when attendees are not in their car zone area - and there will be an incentive to arrive with proof of a recent COVID test too!

Featuring a well rounded line up of dance music icons and future super stars; FM broadcasting as well as amplified sounds will accompany an intense mega-laser show and a variety of art installations providing eye candy throughout the gathering. For those that want to take a break from the music, there is plenty of space in the campgrounds to pop up your tent and relax in the magic of the forest.

A VERY limited amount of GA/VIP car passes will be available to maintain social distancing guidelines, going on sale Saturday September 12th at 10am at www.UnitedByDance.com.

WHEN: Saturday September 26th, 2020 | 3pm - 9am

WHERE: Yasgur Road, 34 Yasgur Rd, Bethel, NY 12720

Shows View More Long Island Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You