Music Legend Kurtis Blow Raps About Covid-19, God, & Hip-Hop On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow, and David Hambridge, the director of KIFARO, are Tom Needham's special guests on Thursday's SOUNDS OF FILM.

Kurtis Blow is the first rapper to sign with a major label. He is known for his hits "The Breaks," "Christmas Rappin,'" "Basketball," "If I Ruled the World," and "Party Time."

Kurtis Blow is also known for his starring-role in the classic film, 'Krush Groove,' as well as 'Crank the Series,' 'Hip-Hop Evolution,' 'Breaking the Rules,' 'VH1 Presents the 80's,' and 'Rhyme & Reason'

Kurtis Blow is set to debut his brand new covid-19 themed song on the Long Island Music Hall of Fame's Concert Supporting Health Care Heroes airing on News 12 Plus affiliated channels throughout the Tristate area on May 31st.

David Hambridge's KIFARU is a feature-length documentary that follows the lives of two young, Kenyan recruits who join Ol Pejeta Conservancy's rhino caretaker unit - a small group of rangers that protect and care for Sudan, the last male northern white rhino in the world. Spanning over the course of the caretakers first four years on the job, KIFARU allows viewers to intimately experience the joys and pitfalls of wildlife conservation firsthand through the eyes of these Kenyan rhino caretakers who witness extinction happening in real-time. The film has already won major awards at the Slamdance Film Festival, Hot Docs Film Festival, Full Frame Film Festival and the American Documentary Film Festival.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Previous guests on the show include Peter Fonda, Eric Stoltz, Thora Birch, Michael Moore, Jesse Ventura, Billy Joel, Carter Burwell, and Dr. Jordan Peterson.

