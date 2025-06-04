Mayhem Long Island Sets 2025 Summer Live Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mayhem Long Island, the trailblazing rock band formed by two musically gifted neurodivergent individuals, is back with an electrifying lineup of performances across Long Island and beyond. Known for their powerful sound, inclusive spirit, and relentless drive, Mayhem continues to inspire fans and shatter stereotypes with every show. The upcoming run of dates includes private events, high-profile public performances, and even a national television appearance.

Live Dates

June 5 – Times Square, NYC | Rox Productions Neurodivergent Tour

June 14 – East Meadow Community Day

June 29 – Sonny’s Canal House, Baldwin, NY

June 30 – The Donna Drake Show (TV Appearance)

Since their formation in 2015, Mayhem has grown from basement jam sessions into a formidable presence on the Long Island music scene. What sets Mayhem apart is more than just musical talent—it’s their mission. As a band born from neurodivergent brilliance, Mayhem is committed to using their platform to promote inclusion, creativity, and the unshakable belief that music is for everyone.

Established in 2015, two musically talented, neurodivergent individuals discovered that when they put their talents together, wonderful things happen. They continued to jam, invited more musically talented friends to join them in their jam sessions, and most importantly, they let nothing stand in the way of their dreams. Countless hours of rehearsals were spent in the drummer's basement working toward a goal of playing for an audience.

Past shows included a slot LIVE on-air on 90.3 WHPC Rising Stars with Rick Eberle in Garden City, plus many LIVE performances at spots like Grunts Sports Bar in Levittown, the Woodward Children's Center in Freeport, several dates at Jones Beach Bandshell in Wantagh, at Port Authority in Manhattan, New York and more.

