Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company to Present GUYS AND DOLLS in August

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company will present Guys and Dolls at Bellmore Showplace Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18, and at St. James Episcopal Church on Friday, August 23 at 8 pm and Saturday, August 24 at 8 pm.

Tickets: Available for purchase at lighthousetheatrecompany.com/tickets

Cast: Joe Bebry, Jeanne Brunson, Bob Budnick, Kristin Clark, Chris Connor, Erin Grafing, Michael Goodwin, Dave Heyman, Amanda Luong, Hannah Mariani, Glenn McKay, Janely Montgomery, Polly Moore, Andrew NewHook, Megan Reis, Kevin Russo, Ronni Schwietzer, Sandro Scenga, Alyssa Seminaro, Stephanie Schrader, Liz Spencer, Theresa Tiernan, Alycia Testaverde, Mackenzie Waite, Kayla Wrobel, Mitchell Woodford

"GUYS AND DOLLS," A Musical Fable of Broadway Based on a Story and Characters of Damon Runyon Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

About the Show: Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Follow the story of gambler Nathan Detroit as he tries to set up the biggest craps game in town while his girlfriend, Adelaide, laments their fourteen-year engagement. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for help, leading to a whirlwind romance with missionary Sarah Brown. From Times Square to Havana and the sewers of New York City, "Guys and Dolls" delivers a timeless story with unforgettable music. Featuring beloved classics such as "Luck, Be A Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' The Boat," this show is a treat for audiences of all ages. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International.

Production Team: Produced by Kami Crary Directed by Tony Chiofalo Assistant Directed by Ray Gobes Jr. Music Directed by Joseph Mankowski Choreography by Alycia Testaverde

About Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company: Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company was founded with the vision that theatre has the power to transform lives and positively impact the community. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Lighthouse Rep raises funds and awareness for other community organizations, embodying the spirit of #artsmeetsimpact.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company website.

