Lee Roy Reams to Perform ME AND BETTY at Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lee Roy Reams will present “Me and Betty” at LTV Studios on Friday, July 11th at 7:30 p.m., as part of the celebrated Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea series.

Produced by LTV Creative Director Josh Gladstone and independent producer Donna Rubin, the 2025 Songbook season continues its dazzling run with Reams’ heartfelt, hilarious, and star-studded musical memoir about his close relationship with Lauren Bacall, the iconic star known to friends as simply “Betty.” Audiences will be treated to rare behind-the-scenes stories and classic show tunes that bring to life Bacall’s charisma, complexity, and captivating presence.

A Tony-nominated Broadway treasure, Reams pulls back the curtain on his storied friendship with Bacall, their time together on stage, and the offstage moments that defined an era. With musical direction by the brilliant Alex Rybeck, whose Grammy-nominated arrangements have supported legends from Eartha Kitt to Liz Callaway, this evening promises to be a once-in-a-season experience.

Following the July 5th kickoff, the series continues through August 30th with a dazzling lineup of performers including Liz Callaway, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler, and international sensations Moipei, among others. Full season details are listed online.

Now in its third season, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea has quickly become one of the most celebrated live music series on the East End, attracting both devoted theatergoers and curious newcomers with its intimate ambiance and impeccable talent roster.