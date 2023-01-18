LGBT Network Teams Up With Bay Street To Present DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced A Sweet Affair, a casual Valentine's Day celebration on Saturday, February 11, at 7 p.m. prior to the one-man show David Dean Bottrell Makes Love. The event is co-sponsored by the LGBT Network and hosted by Sag Harbor local Tina Pignatelli. The mixer is the perfect casual antidote for any Valentine's Day dread. Come as friends, come alone, bring your partner-everyone is welcome!



This is the second partnership between Bay Street Theater and the LGBT Network. Open to all ticket holders of David Dean Bottrell Makes Love, the gathering will start at 7 p.m. before the 8 p.m. performance. The evening includes a signature Valentine's Day-themed cocktail available for purchase, raffle prizes, and light fair, sweets, and desserts. The lobby at Bay Street will be decorated with flowers courtesy of the Sag Harbor Florist and fun photo ops by Behind The Fence Gallery of Southampton.



Written and performed by David Dean Bottrell, and directed by Guy Stroman, David Dean Bottrell Makes Love is a comic whirlwind of totally true "love stories"-both spicy and tame-that weave together one man's search to find and understand love. The work was nominated for Best Spoken Word Show of 2022 by Broadway World. Framed by his efforts to craft the perfect Match.com ad, the 75-minute show rings true for anyone who has braved the search for love. With everything from a broken engagement to tales of missed connections and one-night-stands, this perfect wholehearted and hilarious Valentine's celebration.



The LGBT Network is a leader in creating and implementing solutions to address many of the greatest challenges that LGBT people face today-bullying in our schools, discrimination and harassment, lack of community and socialization, disproportionate burden of HIV, unsafe workplaces, lack of housing and service options for LGBT older adults, and a lack of LGBT-affirming and welcoming community services. The Network operates LGBT community centers throughout the expansive Long Island and Queens region to reach and serve as many LGBT people and their families as possible. More than 30,000 visits are made annually to access the LGBT Network's expansive offerings of social, cultural, health, support, and other programs.



The mission of the Long Island LGBT Chamber of Commerce is to promote and foster growth for LGBT-affirming and welcoming businesses of all types and sizes, especially LGBT-owned businesses, through networking, education, and uniting the broader business community. The Chamber hosts networking events, coordinates a member directory, and organizes informational programs to support business growth, as it fills a gap in the business community. Businesses of all types and sizes are provided the opportunity to connect to the LGBT community on Long Island, and the Chamber will be a resource for LGBT consumers who want to patronize LGBT-friendly and LGBT-owned businesses.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.