I AM GOING TO DIE (AND ALL THEY GAVE ME WERE THESE LOUSY CUPCAKES) Will Premiere at Rochester Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LibLab Productions will debut I Am Going to Die (And All They Gave Me Were These Lousy Cupcakes) at the Rochester Fringe Festival, playing September 12–13 at The Memorial Art Gallery: Bausch & Lomb Parlor.

Written by Lochlan MacLean and February Schneck, the experimental improv play—known affectionately as Lousy Cupcake—is a whimsical, participatory exploration of death, grief, and the simple comfort of cupcakes.

The piece centers around “The Figure,” who works with the audience to uncover their identity and life story. Each performance creates a new persona through audience participation and improvisation, showing how, no matter the circumstances, experiences of life and death share a universal core. The play explores mortality from two perspectives: that of someone facing their own imminent death, and that of someone mourning the loss of a loved one. With humor, tenderness, and an embrace of the unknown, Lousy Cupcake encourages conversations around grief and mortality, especially for those actively processing such experiences.

Lochlan MacLean first conceived the play after receiving a terminal diagnosis, using the process as a way to reflect on life and death through an artistic lens. Following Lochlan’s death, their close friend February Schneck completed the script and, with support from the community, premiered a ten-minute version in LibLab Productions’ Chaos Matters cycle in August 2024. Since then, Schneck has expanded the work into a full-length piece, further developing it through workshops at Ithaca College.