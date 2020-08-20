Hamptons Virtual Art Fair Hosted by Christofle Opens with Art Patron Opening Night Preview

The virtual art fair will be shown September 2-7, 2020.

Hampton's Virtual Art Fair hosted by Christofle, has announced special highlights and exhibitions featuring artworks by 75 select national and international galleries with 85 booth displays. HVAF is presenting the works by 300+ respected artists with over 1,300 pieces, totaling $100+ million in art for immediate acquisition. Produced by ShowHamptons, the virtual art fair will open on Wednesday, September 2nd, with the Art Patron Opening Night Preview, from 6 pm to midnight. Admission is free. Visitors on Opening Night will receive thousands of dollars in discount codes to redeem against purchase. The fair will then run continuously from Thursday, September 3rd at 12:01 AM through Monday, September 7th at 6 pm.

The 2020 Hamptons Virtual Art Fair awardees include the Artist of the Year Award to Richard Mayhew, the Lifetime Achievement Award for Painting and Sculpture to Audrey Flack, the Sculptor of the Year Award to Deborah Butterfield, the Art Collector of the Year Award to Bruce Lewin and the Hamptons Recognition in Photography to Elliott Erwitt. Architect and Interior Designer, Campion Platt has been named Design Chair of Hamptons Virtual Art Fair for 2020.

Rick Friedman, Founder and Executive Director of the Hamptons Virtual Art Fair comments, " This is the widest range art genres and periods ever offered in the Hamptons. The expansive spectrum of important art is unmatched, ranging from European Impressionism, Surrealism and American to Post-War and Contemporary art - covering the late 19th century to today. Fairgoers can select from 1,300+ pieces from respected emerging artists to the bankable blue chip masters."

HVAF Hosting Sponsor Christofle, has been creating, producing, and selling silver objects in the time-honored tradition of silversmithing, inspired by contemporary way of life since 1830. The brand nurtures the "Art of Sharing" through five universes: getting together for a meal, talking over drinks around the bar, adding a touch of beauty through decoration, offering jewelry and accessories as a gift, and enjoying moments to celebrate children.

The Art Patron Opening Night Preview takes place on Wednesday, September 2nd from 6:00 PM - 12:00 AM and will be the "first look" event kicking off the opening weekend for all serious collectors, curators, art world luminaries, and press, and provides an intimate look at some of the most important works at the forefront of the international contemporary art movement.

Hamptons Virtual Art Fair will be open 24-hours a day on a range of compatible devices with cutting edge VR technology, creating a simulated art fair environment for visitors to virtually navigate as they would a physical fair. Through 3D renderings, artworks will be displayed in high-resolution detail and will be available for purchase with a "BUY NOW" option. HVAF will also offer a 24-hour live chat feature so attendees can connect with an art expert at all hours. HVAF's pioneering digital event is a unique way for collectors to connect with art and to each other, providing as close to an authentic experience as possible using ArtPRESENT providing the visitor all gallery images instantaneously in 2D and 3D formats.

