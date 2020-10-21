Governor Cuomo Allows Cinemas on Long Island to Reopen Beginning October 23

Audiences will be limited to 25% capacity, with up to 50 people allowed in attendance per showing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that cinemas in Long Island will be allowed to reopen at limited capacity beginning on October 23.

Audiences will be limited to 25% capacity, with up to 50 people allowed in attendance per showing. In addition, masks will be required at all times, except when seated and eating or drinking, and social distancing will be enforced. Assigned seating will also be required.

The cinemas will only open in counties that are below 2% COVID-19 positivity on a 14-day average and have no "cluster zones."

This comes even as many films are delaying opening until next year. At this time, the only live-action film set to open this year is Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to hit theaters on December 25 in North America.

