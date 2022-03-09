Fire Island Summer Series Announced Featuring Jeanna De Waal, John Waters, Ada Vox, Marilu Henner, and Seth Sikes

NYC promoter and producer brings his Summer series to Fire Island's Whyte Hall for Summer 2022 featuring shows by:

Saturday, May 28th: The Marilu Henner Show: Along with starring in over fifty films, seven Broadway shows, and two hit classic sitcoms, Taxi and Evening Shade, this five-time Golden Globe Nominee is also a New York Times Best Selling author of ten books on health, parenting, memory, and lifestyle improvement. Marilu has hosted and executive produced her own nationally syndicated talk shows (Marilu and Shape Up Your Life) and her own radio show, The Marilu Henner Show.

As a two-time competitor on Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars, Marilu made it to the Final Five and played for The Physicians' Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) and the Alzheimer's Association. She also competed on the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC reaching the quarterfinals.. As one of only twelve people documented with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, Marilu was the subject of a three-part special on 60 Minutes and on 60 Minutes Australia, as well as news programs and newspaper articles around the globe.

Saturday June 11th: Women's Pride in The Pines featuring Jeanna de Waal: Now in its 11th year, Women's Pride in the Pines is a charitable event and this year the recipient is Callen Lorde. With a lavish dinner, dancing and a performance by Jeanna de Waal!

Jeanna de Waal originated the title role of Diana, Princess of Wales at The Powerhouse Theatre reading at Vassar College, directed by Christopher Ashley. On Broadway, de Waal starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot. de Waal originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress by Sara Bareilles and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus. Off Broadway, de Waal co-starred in the two-hander play, Orwell in America, at 59E59 Theatre and played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theatre's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie. She is featured on the Carrie cast album released by Sh-K-Boom and Ghostlight Records. de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe. de Waal can be seen in the recurring role of Sophia in the Netflix/Marvel series "Iron Fist." Tickets at https://www.lgbtqfocus.org

Saturday, June 18th: An Evening at Reflections with Yamaneika Saunders and Boy Radio to benefit the National Bail Network https://www.emergencyrelease.org

Yamaneika Saunders has been captivating audiences with her dynamic stage presence for over a decade and across the entire country. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, Yamaneika has since tackled both the New York and LA comedy scene by combining her high energy improv skills with a unique vulnerable perspective on life. This mix forces her to go beyond the typical humor one would expect to hear, and allows her to connect to audiences from any background. A semi-finalist on Last Comic Standing, one of the stars of Funny Girls on Oxygen and panelist on The Meredith Vieira Show, Yamaneika is finally bringing her talents to the world stage; let's just hope they can handle her...

Saturday July 2nd: Ada Vox Live!: Adam Sanders, better known as his drag persona, Ada Vox, is an accomplished vocalist, songwriter, and drag queen who found success and pushed boundaries as a contestant on the hit singing competition series American Idol. Ada is a contestant in Queen of the Universe, streaming now on Paramount+.

With a powerful voice influenced by the likes of Selena Quintanilla, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin, Ada has continued stunning crowds in her live performances, on tour, and as a frequent Pride festival headliner. Ada cultivates a resounding sense of self-love, acceptance, and community in everything she does, lending her voice to numerous fundraisers and charity events including the Human Rights Campaign, San Antonio AIDS Foundation, and as a guest performer for LipSync Idol, benefiting the WINGS Foundation. Tickets at https://www.redeyetickets.com

Sunday July 3rd: Red White and Reflections: after last year's resounding success, Daniel Nardicio joins forces with Ty Sunderland, Aquaria and Nicky Doll for a Summer afternoon blow out to benefit both Pines and Cherry Grove Dunes Funds. Tickets at https://www.redeyetickets.com

Saturday July 9th: Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland: Celebrate the 100th birthday of Judy Garland, the ultimate gay icon, with Seth Sikes, one of today's most popular interpreters of her work. Hailed as "the best male singer of his generation" by Theatre Scene, Sikes will perform many of the show-stopping standards for which Judy is known, along with some lesser-known gems, in his own style and he will recount how Garland captivated him as a young boy. His show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland captured Broadway World's Best Tribute Show award and The New York Times said, "The performance - less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her vibrato-heavy method of belting - was a hit!"

In association with the Arts Project of Cherry Grove Tickets at https://www.artsprojectcg.org

Saturday, July 30th: False Negative: An Evening with John Waters:

The writer and director of classics such as Hairspray and Cry Baby, John Waters grew from cult to mainstream icon without sacrificing a jot of grotesquerie or underdog sympathy. Now he graces Whyte Hall, FIP with his always evolving one-man show, "False Negative," in which he discusses his life, his work and his perennial fixations on the marginalized, the obscene and the bizarre. (Limited Reserved VIP Premium Seating SOLD OUT)

Saturday, August 20th: Bette Bathhouse and Beyond with Amber Martin: After a successful kick off at New York City gay bar Club Cumming, Daniel Nardicio and Amber Martin bring BETTE BATHHOUSE AND BEYOND back to FIP for its 7th year! Powerhouse singer and comedienne Amber Martin recreates one of Bette Midler's iconic shows at NYC's infamous gay bathhouse the CONTINENTAL BATHS from 1971. The audience will be required to wear only towels, bathrobes or underwear to recreate the vibe of the famed bathhouse). Johnny Dynell will be playing "Bathhouse Disco" from the era. Drew Brody will be "Barry" on piano to Amber's Bette featuring 3- 20 min all-Bette live from the Continental Baths sets of songs performed by Amber Martin PLUS the Continental go go dancers. This event is oft-imitated but no one can create the magic of the original creators of BB and B. Tickets at https://www.redeyetickets.com

Tickets for most events available at Nardicio's LGBTq+ ticketing website, www.redeyetickets.com where this month, .25 from every ticket goes to The Ukrainian Women's Fund.