Engeman Theater Hosts Special Concert To Support Local Veterans

On Monday, June 17, the John W. Engeman Theater will host a special concert performance by the American Bombshells to celebrate and support active members of the military, veterans and their families. The show begins at 8pm.

The American Bombshells, a modern day twist on the Andrews Sisters, serve as Ambassadors of America's Gratitude, traveling the globe with an All-American show that dazzles in three part harmony. This special performance comes on the heels of Side by Side, Northwell Health's inaugural Fleet Week concert event being held in New York City on Memorial Day weekend.

All proceeds from this concert will support the Unified Behavioral Health Center for Military Veterans and their Families (UHBC), a first-of-its-kind collaborative effort co-operated by Northwell Health and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VA) in Northport, which offers much needed comprehensive treatment for local veterans and their families. UBHC was created to treat the entire family, providing behavioral health support for spouses and children while veterans receive coordinated clinical care through the VA. The program is a national model for public-private partnerships, inspiring other healthcare providers across the country to transform the way they care for veterans in their communities.

To purchase tickets for the show, visit EngemanTheater.com or call (631) 261-2900. For more information on how Northwell's veterans services and programs, visit give.northwell.edu/Engeman.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You