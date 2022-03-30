Deadline Extended For WRITING THE WAVE: The 2022 New Works Creative Writing Competition

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the deadline for Writing The Wave: The 2022 New Works Creative Writing Competition, a creative writing contest open to all teens ages 13 and up across Suffolk County, has been extended through Sunday, April 24.

The writing competition is organized as part of Title Wave: The 2022 New Works Festival, which is scheduled to take place May 6 through May 8 at Bay Street Theater. Submissions must be original work written by the applicant, and can take the form of poetry, spoken word, rap, monologue, song, or short scene. Prizes will be awarded to three finalists in the form of cash prizes, Bay Street Mainstage subscriptions, and festival passes to the 2022 Title Wave New Works Festival. Those with additional questions can contact Director or Education and Community Outreach Allen O'Reilly via email at allen@baystreet.org.

Writing The Wave: The 2022 New Works Creative Writing Competition is a tremendous opportunity for area teens to explore their passions as authors, poets, artists, songwriters, and playwrights, giving them a chance of having their words read by professionals of the screen and stage. Of the works submitted, three finalists will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive a Certificate of Achievement.

All three finalists will be given the opportunity to present their original material live at Bay Street Theater during the 2022 Title Wave: New Works Festival, read or performed by themselves, or with the aid of a professional artist.

Prizes will be awarded:

1st Place: $100 Prize, one free subscription to Bay Street Theater's Mainstage Season, and an All-Access Pass To Title Wave: New Works Festival

2nd Place: One free subscription to Bay Street Theater's Mainstage Season and an All-Access Pass To Title Wave: New Works Festival

3rd Place: All-Access Pass To Title Wave: New Works Festival



All submissions must be original work and written by the student alone. Submissions must include the original written text in a PDF or DOC file, or a video link (Vimeo or Youtube) of the original work being presented or performed. Applicants can either perform their work themselves or enlist the aid of a performer. Submissions must be no longer than five pages or five minutes in performance length. Finalists will be selected on originality, creativity and innovate use of language. Please note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, finalists participating in the festival weekend must be vaccinated. The submission deadline is Sunday, April 24.