David Sedaris Comes to Staller Center For The Arts, April 22

In his only Long Island appearance this year, humor writer David Sedaris brings his wit and unique observations of human nature to audiences at the Staller Center for the Arts, Friday, April 22, 2022 at 8:00P.M.

One of America's preeminent humor writers, Sedaris is a master of satire and one of today's most observant writers. Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Sedaris has also been nominated for five Grammy Awards for Best Spoken World and Best Comedy Album. Over 16 million copies of his book are in print and have been translated into 32 languages. In March 2019, Sedaris was elected as a member into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In 2020, the New York Public Library voted his runaway bestseller Me Talk Pretty One Day one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years. The Chicago Tribune hailed, "Sedaris's droll assessment of the mundane and the eccentrics who inhabit the world's crevices make him one of the greatest humorists writing today."

For his third Staller Center appearance since 20??, Sedaris will offer all-new readings from his latest volume Carnival of Snackery, Diaries (2002-2020). The reading will be followed by a Q&A session and book signing.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.stallercenter.com or call (631) 632-ARTS.