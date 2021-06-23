Christopher Jackson Named Ambassador to the Arts Recipient by The North Fork TV Festival

The North Fork TV Festival announced today Tony Nominated and Emmy and Grammy Award winner Christopher Jackson has been named this year's Ambassador to the Arts recipient. A formal dinner ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 5 at American Beech in Greenport, NY beginning at 6:30pm. Those interested in attending can purchase a festival pass via the North Fork TV Festival website.

"A leading man in TV, theatre and music, Christopher truly embodies and advocates for social inclusion and the arts, which makes him the perfect recipient for the Ambassador to the Arts award," said Founder Noah Doyle. "As a festival that strives to be part of the growing effort of creating a more open and inclusive marketplace, and couldn't be more proud to honor Christopher for all he has and continues to do for the community."

"I am so honored to be named Ambassador to the Arts for this year's North Fork TV Festival," said Ambassador to the Arts recipient Christopher Jackson. "The work this organization is doing is monumental to fostering the future of independent television everywhere. I am humbled to be even a small part in this year's activities"

Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. will present Mr. Jackson with a letter of commendation for his commitment to and promotion of the arts and for his work to encourage young people to excel in the arts within the North Fork community. Previous Ambassador to the Arts commendations were presented to actresses Constance Wu and Bridget Moynihan.

"The Village of Greenport is pleased to present a Letter of Commendation to Christopher Jackson, the 2021 North Fork TV Festival Ambassador to the Arts," said Mayor George Hubbard Jr. "The multi-talented Christopher Jackson is described as 'an actor, singer, musician and composer,' but equally as important, he is a strong and vital advocate for KultureCity, a non-profit organization that promotes acceptance and inclusion of all persons, regardless of their individual abilities. For these reasons, and for the strength and confidence he inspires in current and future performers, we are proud and honored to bestow this Commendation."

Schedule of Award Presentation

AMBASSADOR TO THE ARTS

Thursday, August 5 | 6:30pm | American Beech

Christopher Jackson is a Tony Award nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award winning songwriter/composer best known for starring as George Washington in the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical, Hamilton, on Broadway, which hit Disney+ on July 3rd, 2020. According to Variety, Disney+ saw a 72% surge in U.S. downloads during the premiere weekend. Christopher can currently be seen starring in the hit CBS drama "Bull." In early 2020, Christopher closed a limited run of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, which has been adapted into a documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, directed by Thomas Kail now streaming on Hulu. Additionally, he starred in Ava DuVernay's Netflix mini-series When They See Us with Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga and John Leguizamo.

In December 2018, "One Last Time (44 Remix)" was released as a part of the Hamildrop series which featured Christopher alongside President Obama and BeBe Winans.

His Broadway credits include Holler if Ya Hear Me, After Midnight, The Bronx Bombers (Derek Jeter), In The Heights (Benny), Memphis (Delray Farrell) and The Lion King (Simba). Off Broadway includes Bronx Bombers (Primary Stages), The Jammer (Atlantic Theater Co.), Lonely, I'm Not (Second Stage), In the Heights (37 Arts), and Cotton Club Parade (ENCORES at City Center).

In film and TV, he has appeared in Freestyle Love Supreme (Pivot Network), Person of Interest, A Gifted Man, Fringe, Gossip Girl, Tracers, and Afterlife.

Christopher has recorded an original song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Disney film Moana and was also the Composer/Songwriter for Sesame Street (6 Emmy nominations and 1 win), and co-Music Supervisor and Writer for The Electric Company (PBS).

Christopher won an Emmy Award for his song with Will.I.Am, "What I Am". In 2010 he released his first solo album titled, IN THE NAME OF LOVE with Yellow Sound Lab Records and is currently working on his 2nd album. Christopher has performed sold out concerts all over the U.S. including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.