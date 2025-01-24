Cast & Team Set For AVENUE Q at Cultural Arts Playhouse!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2004 winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical is set to take the stage at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset this spring! Directed by Tony Frangipane, music directed by Rich Giordano, choreographed by Danielle Coutieri, and stage managed by Jared Glazer, this production is bound to have you bursting at the seams with laughter and joy!

The cast is mostly double cast. It features Daniel Bishop and Parker Chafetz as “Princeton,” Alanna Rose Henriquez and Danielle Jenkin-Levy as “Kate Monster,” Matthew Schroh and Michael Friedman as “Rod,” Anthony Orellana as “Nicky,” with Joe Newman-Getzler at certain performances, Nick Masson and Joe Newman-Getzler as “Trekkie,” Natalie Baquet and Sydnee LaBuda as “Lucy,” Nick Rodriguez and Joe Thomas as “Brian,” Taneisha Corbin as “Gary Coleman,” Ellen Dumlao and Mlo Nakanishi as “Christmas Eve,” with Jared Glazer, Brianna Tapia and Victoria Marie as “the Bad Idea Bears.”

AVENUE Q runs from February 22 to March 16, 2025! It contains mature themes, and coarse language.

