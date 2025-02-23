Review: RENT at CM Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Measure your life in love” is easily one of the most powerful statements, and it comes from one of Broadway’s most recognizable musicals: RENT. Written by Jonathan Larson, the show has not stopped being an inspiration to the masses since its Off-Broadway debut in 1995.

This season, RENT makes its long-awaited return to the CM Performing Arts Center (referred to hereinafter as CMPAC), and the result is an outstanding hit. It exemplifies the phrase “measure your life in love.” Directed by Jess Ader-Ferretti, the production is bursting with heart and passion. It is evident that no stone went unturned while putting this production together, and Ader-Feretti and her team put together something truly brilliant. Bobby Peterson serves as the musical director, and every note sounds as though it’s pouring out of everyone’s hearts. Kevin Burns’ choreography is fresh and imaginative, breathing a new heartbeat into the show by paying special attention to the rhythm of not only the music, but your heart while watching the show.

From entering the house, the audience was abuzz with excitement, and there was hardly an empty seat! The audience was ready to give the cast all of the love. Each member of the cast got applause on their entrances or exits.

Patrick Campbell and David DiMarzo star in the coveted roles of “Mark Cohen” and “Roger Davis.” Campbell as “Mark” is unlike any that you have seen before. His portrayal is beyond exceptional, as he hits all the nuances of the role, including the ones you didn’t even know were there! DiMarzo as “Roger” is a refreshing choice, as he focuses in on the minute details of the role. His vocals are reminiscent of what would happen if you fused the vocals of Green Day and Simple Plan.

Alisa Barsch appears as “Mimi Màrquez.” There is one thing made clear by her performance: Barsch is the definitive “Mimi.” Her vocals soar and are riddled with a clear intention from the first note. “Without You” carried an undeniable stillness riddled with passion.

In the role of “Tom Collins,” or “Collins” as he’s more commonly known, is Shiloh Bennett. Bennett paints with his words in a way that no one else has unlocked in this role. There is a commanding presence, even in his silence, that you need to hear every word he is about to say. Ruben Fernandez is a standout in the role of “Angel Dumott Schunard,” faithful companion to “Collins.” Fernandez hits all of the required notes and still made every line delivered the most original. Their “Angel” will go down in history as the greatest of all.

Shaina Stroh as “Joanne Jefferson” hits every note…and then some. Every choice she makes is calculated, and speaks of a caliber that is otherworldly. Stroh had the audience in stitches and took their breath away every time she sang. Jess Ader-Ferretti appeared as “Maureen Johnson” at this performance, understudying the previously announced Amanda Mac. Ader-Ferretti’s directorial work is a gift to witness, and to witness her work as an actor as well was a bonus gift.

Playing “Benjamin Coffin III,” otherwise known as “Benny,” is the incredible Steven Charles. Charles is the definition of a musician, each note was fueled by specific intention, and each ornamentation had a distinct purpose and originality.

No production of RENT is complete without an ensemble, and this one is especially electrifying. Kayla Stallone as “Mrs. Cohen” is beyond delightful, as she earns applause at the end of both “Phone Call” sequences. Stallone is one of those actors whose heart goes into every note and beat, complete with an electric set of vocals. Thomas J. Gallagher brought a new approach to the ever-haunting “Will I?” His vocals spoke with a tenderness, yet a subtle directness. Gallagher holds up a metaphorical mirror in this moment, and you find yourself asking the three questions repeated throughout the song. Anna Moceri stood out in every ensemble moment, finding new beats and new ways to connect with the audience and inviting them into the world of RENT. Moceri’s dancing is also top-notch, as there is a rare type of specificity in her movement. Bradley Berdecia as “Paul” was an excellent choice in casting. In the few moments that we have to get to know the character, Berdecia takes special care to let us know who “Paul” is and what he’s about. Additionally, he was a delight to watch with the “Waiter” and “Squeegee” tracks. Ayana Jane was a tour de force with the role of “Mrs. Jefferson.” Every note that Jane sings is from the very depths of her heart, and that was communicated flawlessly to the audience. Jane connected so well to the material, you’d think she was talking directly to you in every moment. In the “Mr. Jefferson” track, Patrick Silk was fantastic. Silk has a rare gravitas to his voice and stage presence, it’s in such rare form that it can’t be taught. You either have it, or you don’t. And he has it. Keith Jones appears in the “Gordon” track, and has chameleonic tendencies throughout the whole show. Jones effortlessly moves from scene to scene, and they show the audience something new to think about with a slight change in facial expression. Kevin Burns also makes an appearance, with an exceptional energy that completes the world built by his choreography.

A special accreditation must be made to John Mazzarella, who designed the set for this production. Mazzarella doesn’t design a set, he designs a world. Each aspect on his stages are fully functional and never appear on the side of fabricated. The half-caged lightbulbs you often find in the NYC Subway system or Manhattan construction sites are found on this set, and they flicker ever so slightly at times throughout the show. Outside the window of the loft is the pink and blue hue of light that you find so often around Manhattan. Ronald Green III designed the costumes for this production, and it is evident that each character was carefully thought about, and each outfit connected the actor to the character. Rebecca Olivieri served as Stage Manager, and the show runs smoother than a dream, thanks to her work and the work of Juliana Jagielo. Olivieri and Jagielo are a dream team! Kristi Kahen designed beautiful props that did an exceptional job at informing the world of the play. John Vaiano provided picturesque and stunning lighting, a highlight being the second reprise of “I Should Tell You.” Kevin Purdy designed the sound for this production, and he flawlessly blended the band to the actors. Blending a live band and actors comes with its challenges, and Purdy created the perfect blend. A special kudos to the band, conducted by musical director Bobby Peterson, must be made. It features Peterson on the keys, John DeRicco on the first guitar, Ryan Levenberg on the second keyboard and second guitar, Bill Dwyer on the drums, and Shiori Chazono on the electric bass.

RENT at CMPAC runs through March 09, 2025! Get your tickets before it’s too late.

