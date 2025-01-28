Preview: BURNIN’ LOVE 2025 at CAP Merrick

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you looking for a special night to share with your special someone, or looking to go on a self-date where love is in the air? Look no further than The Cultural Arts Playhouse! The Cultural Arts Playhouse of Merrick's annual Valentine's Day event is back and better than ever!

Run by CAP's own Samantha Eagle, the night is bound to be full of surprises and special performances. The event takes place on February 7, 2025 at 8pm!

This lovely evening will feature performances by Domenick Napoli, Maggie Robinson, Jillian Cordeira, Kayla Stallone, Alisa Barsch, Jared Grossman, Sydnee LaBuda, Samantha Fierro, Nick Ticali, Joe Thomas, Leigh Corrado, Faith Bentivegna, Shiloh Bennett, Natalie Baquet, Taneisha Corbin, Keith Jones, Ruben Fernandez, Alaina Ciorra, Mario Mannarino, Elizabeth Anglim, Logan Scott, Scott Wysocki, Laila Canelo, Patrick Silk, Andrew J. Koehler, Sean Ryan, and Hannah Pipa.

Entry fee is pay-what-you-can, either at capmerrick.booktix.com or at the door! Doors open at 7pm EST!

