Cast Set For DECEIVED and BONNIE & CLYDE at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater has announced the complete cast and creative teams for two of this summer's most daring theatrical events: the noir psychological thriller Deceived and the pulse-pounding musical Bonnie & Clyde. These back-to-back productions promise audiences an unforgettable season of high-stakes drama, dark secrets, and dangerous love - all delivered with Bay Street's signature intimacy and edge.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller, Deceived is a chilling new adaptation of Patrick Hamilton's Gaslight, reimagined by playwrights Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson. The cast features Mary Bacon (Coal Country, Boardwalk Empire), Briana Carlson-Goodman (Les Misérables, Hair), Olivia Cygan (Doubt, Steppenwolf Theatre), and Sam Gravitte (Wicked). Scenic design is by Jason Ardizzone-West, with costumes by Devario D. Simmons, lighting by Reza Behjat, and sound design and original music by Jane Shaw.

Following Deceived, the seductive and explosive musical Bonnie & Clyde blazes onto the Bay Street stage, directed by Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. With music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell, this thrilling production stars Lyda Jade Harlan as Bonnie and Charlie Webb as Clyde. The cast also includes Nick Bailey as Buck, Ashley Alexandra as Blanche, and Amy Bodnar, Jeremy Webb, Gisela Aduisa, Kathy Deitch, Anargha Pal, Vishal Vaidya, and understudies Mackenzi Germain, and Anthony Costello. Choreography is by Emily Maltby, orchestrations by Patrick Sulken, and costumes by Ashley Soliman.

“These shows are both gripping and fearless,” said Schwartz. “They explore obsession, survival, and identity in wildly different but equally thrilling ways — and we can't wait to share them with our audiences.”

Deceived begins previews June 24 and runs through July 20. Bonnie & Clyde follows, running July 29 through August 24. Tickets are on sale now at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500.

