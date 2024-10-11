Cast Set For A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Bay Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced 024’s much-anticipated Literature Live! presentation: Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE has been cast! The classic beloved drama opens on Thursday, November 14th. Public performances run through Sunday, December 1st. Stephen Hamilton, Co-Founder and the original Executive Director of Bay Street Theater, will direct the compelling drama chosen for this, the 16th anniversary of the popular Literature Live! performance series.



The cast will feature, in order of appearance, Daniela Mastroprietro as Blanche DuBois, Katie Rodgers as Stella Kowalski, Sawyer A. Spielberg as Harold "Mitch" Mitchell, Nicole Marie Hunt as Eunice Hubbell, Joe Pallister as Steve Hubbell, Carlos Garcia as Pablo Gonzalez, and Matthew Conlon as Doctor. Additional casting will be announced.



Creative crew members include Assistant Director/ASM Brian Clemente, Scenic & Projection Designer Mike Billings, Costume DesignerYuka Silvera, Lighting Designer Justin Poruban, and Sound Designer David Brandenburg.



Tickets for the public start at $39.99 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The box office is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 30 minutes before performances.



