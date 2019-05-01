Cast And Creative Team Announced for AIDA At The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for AIDA. Performances begin on Thursday, May 9 and run through Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Winner of four Tony Awards, Elton John and Tim Rice's AIDA is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, chronicling the love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country, Amneris, an Egyptian princess, and Radames, the soldier they both love. With an unforgettable score featuring soaring ballads and rousing choral numbers by Elton John and Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), AIDA is a modern crowd-pleaser - an epic tale of loyalty, pride, betrayal, and the love that transcends them all.

AIDA is produced by RICHARD DOLCE, the Engeman Theater's Producing Artistic Director.

AIDA is Directed & Choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; Broadway: The Wedding Singer (Asst. Choreo.), The Lion King (Res. Director); National Tours: Flashdance, Jekyll & Hyde, The Wedding Singer).

The Musical Director is Lena Gabrielle (New York: Tink (NYMF), Endangered: The Eco-Musical (Off-Broadway); Regional: Timber Lake Playhouse, Fort Hamilton Army Base Theatre, Bucks County Playhouse, Stage 62, The Palace Theatre, Stage Right!, Split Stage Production).

The Associate Director is Dana Iannuzzi (Engeman Theater: In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde; National/International Tour: Flashdance; NYC: ICON, The Cobalteans, Divided).

The Associate Choreographer is Karma Jenkins (Performer credits: Engeman Theater: In the Heights; National Tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas; Regional: The MUNY, North Shore Music Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, 5th Avenue Theatre).

The Creative Team includes: Michael Bottari & Ronald Case (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume & Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), GAYLE SEAY, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager) and JENNIFER WALSH (Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast of AIDA features KAYLA CYPHERS as Aida, Ken Allen Neely as Radames and Jenna Rubaii as Amneris.

The cast also features: Enrique Acevedo (Zoser), Julius Chase (Pharaoh), Chaz Alexander Coffin (Mereb), Gavin Gregory (Amonsaro) and DARIA PILAR REDUS (Nehebka).

The cast includes: Patrick Ball, JORDAN BOLLWERK, JAVONTRE BOOKER, EMILY BORDLEY, BREANNA COLLIER, TARA C. FITZGERALD, JASMINE GOBOURNE, Devin J. Hall, RAMITA RAVI, Kristen Seggio and CALEB SUMMERS.

AIDA will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $78 on Saturday evenings, $73 all other performances and may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality, theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated Theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You