Cartoonist Mr. Fish & GHOST WORLD's Thora Birch Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Writer/Cartoonist Mr. Fish, actress Thora Birch and author Andrew Solomon are Tom Needham's guests this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

The political cartoonist Mr. Fish's new book NOBODY LEFT investigates the meaning of pro-gressive politics in the 21st century by comparing the New Left with the Newer Left and interrogating public intellectuals, comedians, writers, and politicians who have been part of the liberal cause. NOBODY LEFT includes interviews with and essays about Norman Mailer, Christopher Hitchens, Howard Zinn, Lili Tomlin, Graham Nash, Joan Baez, Dennis Kucinich, Jon Stewart, and others.

Mr. Fish will also be discussing two other new books including LONG STORY SHORT, and THE DAY THE RATS VETOED CONGRESS. LONG STORY SHORT is a collection of cartoons, illustrations, and paintings that condense the complicated narratives of famous books into one-page works of art. The Catcher in the Rye. Lolita. Moby-Dick. Infinite Jest. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. and Native Son. These are but a handful of classic works distilled by Mr. Fish and a very talented group of painters, illustrators, graphic designers, and political cartoonists into succinct snapshots that are at times funny, sad, inspiring, and rude.

The Day the Rats Vetoed Congress is Ralph Nader's fable of struggle and strategy, tenacity and triumph for our troubled times. But more than just a story, it can also serve as a "how to" guide to effect political change - from a pied piper who's done it time and time again. It is illustrated by Mr. Fish.

Thora Birch is one of America's most celebrated actresses. She rose to fame as a child star after starring in films like 'Purple People Eater, 'All I Want for Christmas,' 'Patriot Games,' 'Now and Then,' and 'Alaska.' In 1988, she won the Young Artist Award for 'Purple People Eater.' She later became an international star when she was featured in the hit, 'American Beauty.' This role earned her a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Next, she starred in critically-acclaimed film, 'Ghost World,' in which she was nominated for a the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Through the years, she has starred in memorable films and TV series and including 'Parenthood,' 'Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story,' and 'Colony.'

Thora's recent film 'The Etruscan Smile' is now available on Blu-ray. The film tells the story of a rugged, old Scotsman who has reluctantly left his beloved Scottish Isle for medical treatment in America. Along the way, his life is transformed by a new-found bond with his baby grandson. 'The Etruscan Smile' stars Brian Cox, JJ Field, Thora Birch and Rosanna Arquette.

Andrew Solomon, author of 'Far From the Tree: Parents, Children, and the Search for Identity,' will be speaking about his film based on his book, 'FAR FROM THE TREE.'

The film 'FAR FROM THE TREE' explores the difficulties and rewards of raising and being a child whose experience is vastly different from that of his or her parents. The movie features stories of families faced with challenges presented by dwarfism, autism, Down syndrome, and having a child in prison. Their stories demonstrate how a parent's limitless love can trump anything. The film recently premiered at the DOC NYC Festival.

Andrew Solomon is a writer, lecturer, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Columbia University Medical Center, and the President of PEN American Center. Solomon's memoir, 'The Noonday Demon: An Atlas of Depression,' won the 2002 National Book Award for Nonfiction and is included in the London 'Times One Hundred Best Books of the Decade.' His best-selling 'Far From the Tree: Parents, Children and the Search for Identity' received the National Book Critics Award for Nonfiction and was chosen as one of the 'New York Times' Ten Best Books of 2012. His writing has appeared in 'Newsweek,' 'the New Yorker,' the 'New York Times,' and the London 'Times.'

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include William H. Macy, Nile Rodgers, Wallace Shawn, Chris Hedges, Carter Burwell, Christopher Young, Donny Most, Alec Baldwin and Josh Fox.

