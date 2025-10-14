Billy Joel Exhibit To Close At Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will be "movin' out" the extremely popular Billy Joel, My Life: A Piano Man's Journey exhibit with a special event entitled: The Billy Joel Collectors Presentation. This event will spotlight the designer of the exhibit and two collectors who loaned their personal items for display on Saturday, October 25th at 2 p.m. at the Stony Brook location at 97 Main Street. The event is free with admission ticket.

"We're thrilled to be able to honor these collectors and put them in the spotlight at this event to give them the credit they deserve," said Barry Fisch, Board Member and General Manager at LIMEHOF. "Their passion for collecting is part of what made the exhibit such a popular success over the last two years, and thousands of visitors have enjoyed seeing these rare items-all in one exhibit."

When Billy Joel himself toured the exhibit, he was overwhelmed with, as he put it, "all this stuff," on display that celebrated his life and career. While much of that "stuff" was from his own archives, the designer of the exhibit, Kevin O'Callaghan, also collaborated with local collectors Paul Fierro and Eric Fellen, who lent their own personal Billy Joel-themed items to be included for display.

Kevin O' Callaghan, renowned designer, board member, and Creative Director of LIMEHOF and the two collectors will be on hand to discuss the artifacts on display and take a metaphoric "final curtain call bow" at the end of the show. O'Callaghan will talk about his experience working directly with Billy Joel to design and create this once-in-a-lifetime exhibit. The collectors will talk about the art of collecting all things Billy, including stories relating to the obtaining of these items.

The best part of this event will allow lucky audience members the chance to bring home rare Billy Joel items! As part of the event, the collectors have donated some of their own rare items for door prizes and a silent auction to raise money for LIMEHOF. The scheduled door prizes and auction items will include:

Door Prizes:

"Live from Long Island" promo matches

A pair of pins from the July 1987 Russian Tour

Autographed promo photos of Liberty DeVitto (a LIMEHOF inductee)

Birthday hat and plastic mug from Billy's 70th at Madison Square Garden

1990 Storm Front USO and DOD flyers promoting a free show

16 new keychains from Billy Joel's 2006 Tour

Auction Items:

Billy Joel New York Yankees bobble head

1978 Promo Japanese Tour 2 LP gatefold in black and white

1979 Promo Japanese Tour 2 LP gatefold in color

1977 "The Stranger" promo hanging one-sided mobile

1994 Billy Joel / Elton John Promo round 24-inch 2-sided poster

1982 "The Nylon Curtain" promo coffee mug

An original 100th MSG Show poster (2014-2024)

3 Backstage and 1 Crew pass from Bridge Tour

2 sealed Chu Bop bubble gum mini albums from the early 80s

An original 100th MSG show keychain (entire MSG run 1978-2018)

Millennium Concert double CD live album - Japan Issue with bonus live tracks

WBAB-Billy Joel Bumper Sticker

Billy Joel Interview Album

Hassles Hour of the Wolf (original pressing)

In Harmony - compilation album (Promo copy that was part of Jim Boyer's personal collection, Jim was Billy's main recording engineer that worked with Phil Ramone)

Live at the Great American Music Hall (sealed Record Store Day pressing)

Much more