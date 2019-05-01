Bay Street Theater Wins Outstanding Arts And Cultural Institution At Imagine Award Ceremony

Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce that it won the Imagine Award as the leader in the Arts and Culture category of the 7th Annual Long Island Imagine Awards, held on April 30 at Crest Hollow Country Club. Emma Ruben, Bay Street Theater Development Manager, and Paul Anthony Mongelluzzo, Bay Street's Sales & Sponsorship Manager, accepted a check for $5,000 on behalf of Bay Street Theater.

"We are so pleased to be recognized for Bay Street's artistry with this award and honor, and we accept it on behalf of a very hard working team and the outstanding talent who make it all possible," Bay Street Theater Executive Director Tracy Mitchell. "It is wonderful to be recognized, and we salute all of the other talented non-profits who participated."

The Long Island Imagine Awards was created to offer formal acknowledgement to some of Long Island's most effective and innovative nonprofit organizations. More than 170 entries were submitted for consideration in five categories, including Innovation, Leadership Excellence, Rising Star, Social Impact and Arts & Culture.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





