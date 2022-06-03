Bay Street Theater Kicks Off Its Summer Season with A Party

On Tuesday, May 28, 2022, Bay Street had a kickoff cocktail party celebrating the start of their Summer season! Hosted by Tracy Mitchell with creatives from Bay Street's first summer Production, Windfall. Emmy-Nominated Scooter Pietsch wrote the book, and comedy legend Jason Alexander directed. Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, Tony Nominated Richard Kind, Board members, and patrons all gathered by the water to celebrate the return after two years of virtual or socially distanced shows. Both Scott Schwartz and Tracy Mitchell spoke at the party about the upcoming season and marked the true return to theatre at Bay Street!

Check out pictures from the party below!

Windfall (running from May 31 - June 19) is the first of three major productions running at Bay Street this Summer. Following Windfall, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Anna in the Tropics (written by Nilo Cruz and Directed by Marcos Santana) will run from June 28 to July 24. Finally, Ragtime, (Music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Book by Terrence McNally, and directed by Will Pomerantz) the musical, will close off the season, running from August 2 to the 28. In addition to these Mainstage productions, Mike Birbiglia will perform new material between July 11 and the 16. Bay Street is also home to various year-round programs, including The Comedy Club, The Workshops, Special Events, and Educational Outreach Initiatives, including Literature Live!, a Summer College Internship Program, and Theater Workshops Kids Theater Camps and Classes.

Founded in 1991 by Sybil Christopher, Emma Walton Hamilton, and Stephen Hamilton, Bay Street Theater is a 299-seat non-profit theater in Sag Harbor, New York. The Bay Street Theater Board of Trustees includes Steven Todays, Patty Baker, Joy Behar, Luigi Caiola, David Fink, C.J. Follini, John Frawley, Dan Gasby, Wendy Harrison Hashmall, Richard Kind, Carol Konner, Stewart F. Lane, Riki Kane Larimer, Tracy A. Mitchell, Mala Sander, Steven A. Sanders, Flora Schnall, Scott Schwartz, Eric Segal, Christine Wächter-Campbell, and Ian Ziskin.

Ed Littlefield & Kim Fink

Scott Schwartz & Bonnie Roche

To see the full schedule of mainstage shows and events or to learn more: www.BayStreet.org

Picture Credits: Casey Ingraham