STUDENT CENTER - CAMP GUIDE
Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - CAMP GUIDE

Bay Street Theater Announces Summer Kids Camps and Teen Classes

May. 24, 2019  

Bay Street Theater Announces Summer Kids Camps and Teen Classes

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce Summer Theater Camps and Teen Master Classes this July and August. Bay Street Theater will offer camps and classes for children and teens ages 4 - 18 that are taught by professional teaching artists and theater industry professionals. Enrollment is now open, and available online at baystreet.org, or by contacting Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education & Community Outreach, at allen@baystreet.org or 631-725-0818. Kids Camps and Teen Classes sponsored in part by Suffolk Center for Speech.

Bay Street Theater's Summer Theater Camps are weeklong programs taught by professional Teaching Artists, offered to children in age groups that range from 4-12. Topics include Musical Theater, Puppetry, Improv Comedy, and more. All Summer Theater Camps operate from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm Monday-Friday.

Bay Street Theater's Teen Master Classes are offered to teens ages 13 - 18, taught by industry professionals. Topics covered include Musical Theater Audition Techniques, Shakespeare, Play Analysis, and more. Teen master classes vary in length, from one day, two days or a week depending upon the subject matter. All Teen Master Classes operate from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm daily.

More information and enrollment forms can be found online at www.baystreet.org.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Bay Street Theater Is Seeking Volunteers!
  • Photo Flash: Get A Closer Look At The Production Design Of AIDA The John W. Engeman Theater
  • Bay Street Theater Announces Summer Kids Camps and Teen Classes
  • RUBBER ROOM Pilot Featured At The Long Island International Film Expo
  • Bay Street Theater to Honor Joel Grey at Annual Gala
  • Bay Street Theater Receives Grant from NEA for Literature Live

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup