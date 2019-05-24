Bay Street Theater Announces Summer Kids Camps and Teen Classes

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce Summer Theater Camps and Teen Master Classes this July and August. Bay Street Theater will offer camps and classes for children and teens ages 4 - 18 that are taught by professional teaching artists and theater industry professionals. Enrollment is now open, and available online at baystreet.org, or by contacting Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education & Community Outreach, at allen@baystreet.org or 631-725-0818. Kids Camps and Teen Classes sponsored in part by Suffolk Center for Speech.



Bay Street Theater's Summer Theater Camps are weeklong programs taught by professional Teaching Artists, offered to children in age groups that range from 4-12. Topics include Musical Theater, Puppetry, Improv Comedy, and more. All Summer Theater Camps operate from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm Monday-Friday.



Bay Street Theater's Teen Master Classes are offered to teens ages 13 - 18, taught by industry professionals. Topics covered include Musical Theater Audition Techniques, Shakespeare, Play Analysis, and more. Teen master classes vary in length, from one day, two days or a week depending upon the subject matter. All Teen Master Classes operate from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm daily.



More information and enrollment forms can be found online at www.baystreet.org.





