BRIGHT STAR Makes Long Island Premiere

Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre is proud to present the Long Island premiere of Bright Star, the musical written by actor/entertainer Steve Martin and singer/songwriter Edie Brickell. Based on a true story, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love, community and transformation, with toe-tapping bluegrass music that will leave audiences rapt.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $10 for students and may be purchased online at rfct.org or by calling 631-764-7049.

Performances are Nov. 1-3 and 8-10, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm at the Charles Cardona auditorium at Riverhead High School, 700 Harrison Ave. in Riverhead.

RFCT proudly supports RHS students in the arts with scholarships funded by our shows. Come and be part of this community of talented performers as they shine for you.





