BOB & JEAN: A TRUE LOVE STORY World Premiere & More Set for Bay Street Theater 2025 Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has revealed the entirety of the 2025 Summer Mainstage Season. Bringing stories of love from true to twisted, the season kicks off with the World Premiere of Bob & Jean: A True Love Story (May 27 – June 15) by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner Robert Schenkkan and directed by Matt August; followed by Deceived (June 24 – July 20), a new adaptation of Patrick Hamilton's classic psychological thriller Gaslight, directed by Sheryl Kaller; finally the summer wraps up with Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (July 29 – August 24), a fast-paced musical based on the true story of America's most infamous criminal couple, directed by Bay Street's own Scott Schwartz.

“We are delighted to announce Bay Street's full 2025 Summer Mainstage Season," says Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, "We will explore the nature of love with three vivid productions that will bring our audience close to the heat and deep into the human heart. We can't wait to embark upon one of our most passionate seasons ever, and to share the excitement with the whole East End.”

Bob & Jean: A True Love Story (World Premiere)

A new play by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner Robert Schenkkan

Directed by Matt August

May 27 – June 15

Co-produced with Arizona Theater Company, this brand-new play is the true story of a courtship during World War II between an officer and a USO performer from the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Robert Schenkkan. BOB & JEAN, A TRUE LOVE STORY is a funny, thoughtful play about finding your way together when you are vast distances apart.

Deceived

A play by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Adapted from the play by Patrick Hamilton

Directed by Sheryl Kaller

June 24 – July 20

What if your own mind was turning against you? DECEIVED, the new adaptation of Patrick Hamilton's Gaslight, is a gripping psychological thriller that will leave you questioning reality itself. As whispers echo through the walls and the gaslights flicker in the darkness, one woman struggles to hold onto the truth—before it slips through her fingers. An electrifying ride, filled with haunting twists. Who will you believe and who can you trust?

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical

Music by Frank Wildhorn

Lyrics by Don Black

Book by Ivan Menchell

Directed by Scott Schwartz

July 29 – August 24

Passion. Danger. Fame. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were anything but ordinary. She dreamed of Hollywood, he craved a life beyond the law, and together, they became the most notorious duo of their time. As they race toward fame and infamy, their passion burns as hot and fast as their V8 Ford. BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL ignites the stage with the fiery romance of America's infamous young outlaws, blending passionate love with rebellion against the backdrop of the Great Depression. This award-nominated musical, in a bold new production directed by Bay Street's Artistic Director Scott Schwartz and featuring a fiery score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel) and Don Black (Sunset Blvd, Aspects of Love), blends heart-stopping action with steamy romance, dark humor, and irresistible charm.

Comments