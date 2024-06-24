Argyle Theatre Announces The Cast For BYE BYE BIRDIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Argyle Theatre will present Bye Bye Birdie, directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman, associate director and choreographer Rebecca Fraizier, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will begin performances on July 11, 2024 and run through September 1, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great parts for teens, and a hilarious script, Birdie continues to thrill audiences around the world.

“Following a series of successful productions this year, we're thrilled to bring Bye Bye Birdie to The Argyle Theatre. This show is a timeless celebration of 1950s America, and with its vibrant energy and heartwarming story, it perfectly complements our season. We look forward to delighting our audiences with its nostalgic charm and infectious spirit." Evan Pappas, Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director

The cast is led by Brian Owen* ( Off-Broadway: Dog Man, The Musical) as Albert Peterson, Sonia Roman* (Off Broadway: Cat Kid Comic Club) as Rosie Alvarez, John Drinkwater (54 Below) as Conrad Birdie, Allen Lewis Rickman * (Broadway: Relatively Speaking) as Mr. McAfee, Deb Radloff * as Mrs. McAfee, Haley Root (Regional: Ragtime) as Haley McAfee, Bevin Bell-Hall (Off Broadway: Everyone's A Hero …) as Mae Petterson, Jackson Parker Gill and Oliver Cirelli as Randolph, Randie Ford (Regional: Beautiful: The Carol King Story) as Hugo, With the ensemble Leah Cecilia Wilson (Regional; Once on This Island), Steven Klenk (National Tour: Emojiland), Amy Smith (National Tour: Anastasia), Jessie Grimaldo (Regional: R&H's Cinderella), Ben Marshall, Abbs Lyman (Mudville), Kianna Kelly-Futch (Forget Me Not), Austin Wicke (Regional: Frozen), Mikey Evangelista (Regional: Titanic: The Musical), Mundo Ballejos (Regional: SpongeBob The Musical), and Madeline Falco (National Tour: Pete The Cat).

The creative team includes set design by Steven Velasquez, lighting design by David Sexton, costume design by Lillian (Lily) Schweikert, sound design by Sarah Goodman, wig, hair, and make-up design by Samantha Naso, props design by Callie Hester, production stage manager is Gabrielle "Gabs" P. Guagenti. assistant stage manager Victoria Clark, production manager/technical director, is Michael Kaufman, and assistant general manager of production Alison Savino. The casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Tickets

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Bye Bye Birdie are priced from $65 - $80 (plus fees) and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500. For group rates, please contact Marty Rubin, Director of Sales, at Marty@ArgyleTheatre.com.

Bye Bye Birdie will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM. Wednesdays evening at 7:30 PM begin on July 31, 2024 and an additional matinee has been added to Wednesday, August 14 at 2PM.

