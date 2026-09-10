Amanda Seyfried, John Turturro, Jesse Eisenberg, Ron Howard and More Set for 2026 Hamptons International Film Festival

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The Hamptons International Film Festival has announced the full lineup for its 34th annual edition, taking place October 2-12, 2026 across the Hamptons.

Amanda Seyfried, John Turturro, Jesse Eisenberg and Ron Howard will take part in the festival's Conversations With series. The lineup also includes films featuring Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård, Peter Dinklage, Pedro Pascal, Andrew Scott, Sara Bareilles, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Sebastian Stan and more.

As previously announced, Peter Farrelly's I Play Rocky will serve as the Opening Night film. Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson's Wicker, starring Colman, Skarsgård, Elizabeth Debicki and Dinklage, has been selected as the Closing Night film and will screen October 12.

Centerpiece Screenings

Tim Blake Nelson's The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd will have its U.S. premiere on October 3. The film stars Seyfried and Scoot McNairy.

Noah Segan's The Only Living Pickpocket in New York will screen October 10 and stars Turturro, Steve Buscemi, Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price and Tatiana Maslany.

Conversations With

Seyfried will participate in a conversation at East Hampton Middle School on October 4 in connection with The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd.

Turturro will appear at Guild Hall on October 11 for a conversation tied to The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.

Eisenberg will participate in a conversation at Guild Hall on October 10. His film The Debut, which he wrote and directed, will screen October 9 and stars Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey and Eisenberg.

Howard will also appear at Guild Hall on October 10. His documentary Avedon, about photographer Richard Avedon, will have its East Coast premiere at the festival.

Special Presentations

Everest: The Other Side, directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, will receive its New York premiere and the first public U.S. IMAX screening of the film. The documentary follows ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson.

HIFF will also screen Christopher Guest's Best in Show in connection with its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award for Bob Balaban. Balaban will receive the award before the screening.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will receive the festival's Achievement in Directing Award during an Anatomy of a Scene presentation devoted to Project Hail Mary on October 3 at Sag Harbor Cinema.

Spotlight Films

The Spotlight lineup includes Tony Gilroy's Behemoth!, starring Pedro Pascal; Siân Heder's Being Heumann, starring Ruth Madeley and Mark Ruffalo; Florian Zeller's Bunker; Jordan Firstman's Club Kid; and Eisenberg's The Debut.

Simon Stone's Elsinore, starring Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper and Johnny Flynn, and Beth de Araújo's Josephine, starring Mason Reeves, Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan, will receive East Coast premieres.

Additional selections include Guy Nattiv's The Liberation, starring Carrie Coon, Lily James, Bella Ramsey, Odessa Young and Tracy Letts; Rachel Morrison's Love of Your Life, starring Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso and Catherine Keener; Ira Sachs' The Man I Love, starring Rami Malek; Chris Rock's Misty Green; and James Gray's Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller.

The section will also feature Lance Hammer's Queen at Sea, starring Juliette Binoche and Tom Courtenay; Josh Alexander's Sara Bareilles: Good Grief; Anton Corbijn's A Talent for Murder; Jennifer Peedom's Tenzing, starring Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe and Caitríona Balfe; Trudie Styler's Up Against It, starring Antonio Banderas and Eva Birthistle; and Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine, starring John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits and Parker Posey.

Sara Bareilles: Good Grief follows Bareilles as she returns to the studio to record an album following personal loss and will include an extended post-screening discussion with Bareilles.

World Cinema Narrative

The World Cinema Narrative program includes Ryusuke Hamaguchi's All of a Sudden, Pedro Almodóvar's Bitter Christmas, Lindsay Calleran's Caity, Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri's Clarissa, Lukas Dhont's Coward, Valeska Grisebach's The Dreamed Adventure and Sandra Wollner's Everytime.

Also included are Paweł Pawlikowski's Fatherland, Cristian Mungiu's Fjord, starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve; Marie Kreutzer's Gentle Monster, starring Léa Seydoux; Clio Barnard's I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning; and Rob Burnett's In Memoriam, starring Marc Maron, Lily Gladstone, Judy Greer, Sharon Stone and Talia Ryder.

The lineup continues with Louis Clichy's Iron Boy, Marine Atlan's La Gradiva, Andrew Haigh's A Long Winter, starring Fred Hechinger, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Caitríona Balfe; Ellie Sachs' Lucy Schulman; Emmanuel Marre's A Man of His Time; Andrey Zvyagintsev's Minotaur; Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson's Mouse; Lee Chang-dong's Possible Love; Mike Leigh's Tender Loving Care; Ilker Çatak's Yellow Letters; and Dallan Shovlin's You'll Never Believe Who's Dead.

World Cinema Documentary

The World Cinema Documentary lineup includes Howard's Avedon, Greg Kohs' The A-Word: The Future of Aging, Andrew Morgan's Bleeding Hearts, Peter Muller's Bucks Harbor and Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw's Burgundy.

Nanette Burstein's Carl Sagan: We Are Made of Star Stuff will receive its New York premiere, while other selections include Michał Marczak's Closure, Anne Sundberg's The Drug in Our Pocket, Alison Chernick's House of Criticism and Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman's Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The documentary lineup also includes Barnaby Thompson's Maverick: The Epic Adventures of David Lean, narrated by Cate Blanchett; Alex Gibney's Musk; Silje Evensmo Jacobsen's The Mystery Package; Sam Green's The Oldest Person in the World; Frank Marshall and Nigel Sinclair's Pete Townshend: Behind Blue Eyes; Philip Byron's Spin Wars; and Chris Smith's Gene Wilder documentary Wilder.

Narrative Competition

The Narrative Competition includes Mads Mengel's The Guest, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo's La Bola Negra, Célia Millat and Bastien Garcia's Maman Bibi Coco, Manuela Martelli's The Meltdown and Markus Schleinzer's Rose.

Documentary Competition

The Documentary Competition will feature Carolina Gonzalez Valencia's How to Clean a House in 10 Easy Steps, Pepa Lubojacki's If Pigeons Turned to Gold, William Greaves and David Greaves' Once Upon a Time in Harlem, Anette Ostrø's The Golden Swan and Lexie Bean and Logan Rozos' What Will I Become?

Compassion, Justice & Animal Rights

The Compassion, Justice & Animal Rights program includes Mye Hoang's 25 Cats From Qatar, Gabriela Osio Vanden and Jack Weisman's Nuisance Bear and Penny Lane's Wild Inside. The latter follows Flaco, the Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo in 2023.

Views From Long Island

The Views From Long Island section will feature the world premiere of Jake Silbermann's Barbizon, the North American premiere of Lindsey Ryan's Capsized, starring Rhys Ifans, Lily Rabe and Sarah Catherine Hook, and the world premiere of Eric Weber and Nick Weber's Not Dead Yet, starring Richard Kind.

Films of Conflict & Resolution

The Films of Conflict & Resolution program includes Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo's Ben'Imana, Maiken Baird's Edward Said: Between Worlds, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor's Naza, Pegah Ahangarani's Rehearsals for a Revolution and Jeremy Workman's School for Defectors.

Air, Land & Sea

The Air, Land & Sea program will include the world premieres of Josh Thompson's Kingdom Fungi and Rick Cutter's The Grid Unplugged.

2026 Festival Juries and Awards

The Narrative Jury will include Tribeca Festival Director and Senior Vice President of Programming Cara Cusumano, playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris and The Hollywood Reporter Chief Film Critic David Rooney. Carlos A. Gutiérrez, Mark Obenhaus and Sky Sitney will serve on the Documentary Jury.

HIFF will also present 12 short-film programs. The 2026 Competition Film Awards will include cash prizes and in-kind awards, with equipment packages, post-production services and other support available to competition winners.

The 34th Hamptons International Film Festival will run October 2-12, 2026, with screenings and events taking place across the Hamptons.

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