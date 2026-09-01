David Foster & Katharine McPhee, David Sedaris, Paul Reiser & More Set for Staller Center Fall 2026 Season

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University will kick off its Fall 2026 season on September 26, presenting a lineup of music, comedy, dance, circus, film and more.

The season will open with An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee, featuring the 16-time Grammy-winning producer and Broadway performer. Other highlights include appearances by David Sedaris and Paul Reiser, Disney Pixar's Coco Live-to-Film Concert, One Vision of Queen starring Marc Martel, and Broadway couple Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett.

The lineup reflects several changes since the Staller Center's initial season announcement in April, including Spector and Barrett replacing previously announced performer Jessica Vosk for the December 11 holiday concert.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

September 26 at 8 p.m.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee will open the season with an evening drawing from Foster's decades-spanning catalog and McPhee's work as a singer and Broadway performer.

October 4 at 7 p.m.

Humorist and author David Sedaris will return to the stage with an evening featuring new material alongside selections from his body of essays and stories.

The Hot Sardines

October 10 at 8 p.m.

Jazz ensemble The Hot Sardines will bring its high-energy approach to classic jazz to the Staller Center. The performance is currently sold out, with a waitlist available.

Emerson Legacy Concert

October 11 at 5 p.m.

Former Emerson String Quartet artists Eugene Drucker on violin, Lawrence Dutton on viola and Paul Watkins on cello will join advanced students from the Emerson String Quartet Institute for a program featuring works by Bach, Beethoven and Dvořák.

Gravity & Other Myths: Ten Thousand Hours

October 18 at 7 p.m.

Contemporary circus company Gravity & Other Myths will present Ten Thousand Hours, an acrobatic work exploring physical skill, dedication and the capabilities of the human body.

October 24 at 8 p.m.

Actor and comedian Paul Reiser will take the Main Stage for an evening of stand-up comedy.

Jennifer Frautschi and Christina Dahl

October 28 at 7 p.m.

Stony Brook artists-in-residence Jennifer Frautschi, violin, and Christina Dahl, piano, will perform a recital featuring music by Respighi, Schoenberg and Elgar.

Disney Pixar's Coco Live-to-Film Concert

October 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The Staller Center will celebrate Día de los Muertos with Disney Pixar's Coco Live-to-Film Concert, featuring a live orchestral performance of the film's score accompanying a screening of the animated feature.

One Vision of Queen

November 8 at 7 p.m.

Marc Martel will bring One Vision of Queen to the Staller Center, performing the music of Queen. Martel contributed vocals to the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Starry Nights

November 11 at 7 p.m.

The Starry Nights series will continue with Artistic Director Colin Carr and violinist Arnaud Sussmann. The chamber music program will include Mozart's Divertimento K. 563 for violin, viola and cello, with additional selections to be announced.

Holiday Pops Concert

December 6 at 4 p.m.

The family-friendly Holiday Pops Concert will feature seasonal favorites including “Sleigh Ride,” “Feliz Navidad” and “I Have a Little Dreidel,” along with selections from A Charlie Brown Christmas and The Nutcracker.

December 11 at 8 p.m.

Broadway performers Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett will bring Home (for the holidays) to the Staller Center on December 11.

The performance replaces the previously announced appearance by Jessica Vosk.

Additional fall programming will include performances by the Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra, the Emerson Legacy and Starry Nights classical series, The Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD series and a celebration of the Met's 20th anniversary.

Free 9/11: An American Requiem Screening

The Staller Center will partner with Stony Brook's WTC Health & Wellness Program to present a free encore screening of 9/11: An American Requiem as part of Stony Brook University's Remembering September 11 programming.

The documentary, featuring firsthand accounts from 9/11 responders, had its world premiere at the Stony Brook Film Festival in 2011, marking the 10th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

A Q&A will follow the screening featuring Dr. Benjamin Luft, executive producer of 9/11: An American Requiem and Director and Principal Investigator of the Stony Brook WTC Health & Wellness Program; producer Julie Broihier; NYC Transit Police Officer Carol Paukner; Commack Fire Department volunteer firefighter Rob Weisberg; and NYPD Emergency Services Unit Officer William Fischer.

The screening is free and open to the public, with advance RSVP recommended.

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming