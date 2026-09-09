THE ADDAMS FAMILY Cast Set for CM Performing Arts

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Meet the cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, running October 3 - November 1 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Based on the bizarre and beloved characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, THE ADDAMS FAMILY features an original story that puts the eccentric family in an unfamiliar situation. Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a young man from a seemingly normal family. With Wednesday asking her father Gomez to keep the relationship a secret from Morticia, Gomez finds himself keeping a secret from his beloved wife for the first time. When the Beinekes arrive for dinner, the two families collide in a night where nothing goes quite as planned.

Leading the cast is Giovanni Marine as Gomez Addams, Danielle Khoury as Wednesday Addams, Amanda Mac as Morticia Addams, Aidan Michael Kelly as Uncle Fester, John Edwards and Benjamin Law sharing the role of Pugsley Addams, Linda Pentz as Grandma, Johnny Doty as Lucas Beineke, Stephanie Moreau as Alice Beineke, Rob Schindlar as Mal Beineke, Brendan Noble as Lurch, and Heather Rose Kuhn as Cousin It and Thing.

Joining the principal cast is a talented ensemble of triple threats portraying The Ancestors: Nick Allen, Belle Bongiorno, John DelGenio, Olivia Ferrara, Justin Frank, Will Logan, Patrick Messmer, Erica Nicole, Nicole Rampanelli, Julie Stewart, and Cassidy Torns with Paige Mathers serving as the Ancestor Swing

The company also features an accomplished team of understudies, including Cassidy Baltazar and Belle Bongiorno as Morticia Addams, Jennifer Demopoulos as Grandma, and Justin Frank as Lucas Beineke. Danielle Khoury and Belle Bongiorno will also serve as Dance Captains.

The creative team bringing this production to the stage includes: Jojo Minasi, Director, Choreographer and Costume Designer; Maren Kuzmak, Music Director; Camilla Montoya, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Shea McMahon, Wig Designer; Heather Rose Kuhn, Props Designer; Kevin Purdy, Lighting Designer; and Orlando Each, Sound Designer.

TICKETS

Use code WEDNESDAY to save 20% on Standard Tickets for a limited time. Offer expires Wednesday, September 16. Limit 6 tickets per purchase. Restrictions apply.

Get your tickets at CMPAC.com and prepare for a wickedly wonderful night at the theatre!

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