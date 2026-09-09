THINGS FOR THING Campaign to Support Breast Cancer Care

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Lighthouse Repertory Theatre will launch “Things for Thing,” a community collection campaign supporting individuals receiving breast cancer care, in conjunction with its upcoming production of The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy.

The initiative is part of the Long Island theatre company's Art Meets Impact program and will benefit the Islip Breast Cancer Coalition's Lend a Helping Hand programs. Audiences and community members are invited to donate new personal-care and comfort items during performances of the musical this September and October.

Inspired by the Addams Family character Thing, the campaign focuses on small, practical items that can provide comfort and assistance to individuals undergoing treatment and recovery.

Requested donations include new and unopened gentle lotions, lip balms, hand sanitizer, fuzzy socks, lightweight blankets, portable cooling fans, hypoallergenic body wash, extra-soft toothbrushes and reusable water bottles with straws. The company is also accepting gift cards for massages, house cleaning services and groceries.

“Our goal is simple,” said Lighthouse Repertory Theatre President and Co-Founder Tony Chiofalo. “We want to use the joy of theatre to do a little good beyond the stage. Things for Thing is a reminder that a small act of kindness—or a simple ‘thing’—can make a meaningful difference to someone going through a difficult time.”

Donations will be collected during performances of The Addams Family at Celebrate St. James Center for the Arts, located at 176 2nd Street in St. James, September 18-27. The production will then move to Twin Oaks Day Camp Theater, 458 Babylon Turnpike in Freeport, for performances October 2-4.

“Things for Thing” continues Lighthouse Repertory Theatre's Art Meets Impact initiative, which uses the company's theatrical programming to raise awareness, collect resources and support Long Island nonprofits and community causes.

The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre is a Long Island-based nonprofit theatre company that produces live theatre while partnering with local nonprofit organizations and community causes through its Art Meets Impact initiative.

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