NIGHT OF THE LIVING DRAG: CAMP NEVER DIES to Play Patchogue Theatre
Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls, Laganja Estranja, Nicole Paige Brooks and Salina EsTitties join the Halloween-themed lineup.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Night Of The Living Drag: Camp Never Dies appearing on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 8:00pm.
Tickets are $57- $197 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, September 2 at 10AM.
This Halloween, camp never dies. Night of the Living Drag returns with an outrageous '80s slasher spectacular hosted by Violet Chachki, with performances by Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls, Laganja Estranja, Nicole Paige Brooks and Salina EsTitties.
Expect high hair, sharp shoulders, neon lights and enough hairspray to fuel a fire. Six larger-than-life stars take the stage for a night of killer performances, twisted comedy and gnarly Halloween horror, all set against the sights and sounds of the decade that gave us aerobics, acid wash and masked murderers.
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Come From Away
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Harry Chapin: I Wanna Learn A Love Song
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42nd Street
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Jersey Boys
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Waitress
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