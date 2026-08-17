Video: THE WEDDING SINGER at John W. Engeman Theater

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A new promotional video from the John W. Engeman Theater is spotlighting its ongoing production of THE WEDDING SINGER, currently running at the Northport, New York venue through August 23, 2026. The clip serves as a reminder for audiences to catch the show before its run concludes.

THE WEDDING SINGER is a musical comedy based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film of the same name. The story follows Robbie Hart, a New Jersey wedding singer whose life falls apart when he is left at the altar, prompting him to sabotage the weddings he performs at until he meets Julia, a waitress who changes his outlook.

The production has been running at the Engeman Theater since opening on July 9, with the engagement extending through the summer. The theater has promoted the run through a series of videos and photo releases in recent weeks, building anticipation as the show's closing date approaches.

The Engeman previously shared a sneak peek video from the production, offering audiences an earlier glimpse of the musical before this latest reminder that tickets remain available through engemantheater.com as the run nears its final weeks.

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