AUDREY FLACK Documentary Director & COLLECTIVE's Alexander Nanau Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FLM

COLLECTIVE's Alexander Nanau and QUEEN OF HEARTS: AUDREY FLACK director, Academy Award-Winner Deborah Scaffer, join Tom Needham on the next SOUNDS OF FILM.

COLLECTIVE is an uncompromising look at a corrupt health care system in a dysfunctional state and the impact of investigative journalism at its best. The film won the Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 2020 Hamptons International Film Festival.

On October 30, 2015, a serious fire broke out at the Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest. It was one of the worst disasters in recent Romanian history, with an initial 27 people killed and 180 injured. Within a few days, fierce protests erupted leading to the resignation of the Social Democratic government. In the aftermath of the disaster, newspaper journalists reported that 37 of the injured with non life-threatening wounds died of bacterial infections in local hospitals and that diluted disinfectants had been used. Director Alexander Nanau follows a crack team of investigators at the Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor, and with the aid of

whistleblowers, victims and the newly elected health minister, they uncover a vast health care fraud that has enriched moguls and politicians and that led to the death of innocent citizens.

The conversation with Alexander Nanau was originally recorded for the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Series.

Octogenarian artist Audrey Flack has always been a trailblazer. QUEEN OF HEARTS: AUDREY FLACK, a documentary from Oscar and Emmy Award-winning director Deborah Shaffer (The Wobblies, To Be Heard) and co-director/editor Rachel Reichman (Hitchcock/Truffaut, A Letter to Elia), is an intimate portrait of her life and work, as she returns to her canvas for the first time in decades, revealing her longtime struggles as an artist and mother to find her rightful place in the art world.

At 88 years-old, Audrey Flack holds a unique place in the history of contemporary art in America. Feminist, rebel, mother, painter, sculptor and teacher, Audrey's often controversial 40-year career evolved from abstract expressionism in the 1950s to photorealism in the 1970s. One of the first women ever included in the famed Janson's History of Art, Audrey continues to create, explore, and inspire with her unique style and indomitable spirit. QUEEN OF HEARTS follows Flack as she takes her work in a brand new direction and reveals her long-term struggles as the mother of a child with autism.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the internet livestream of the SOUNDS OF FILM on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music, and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Connie Stevens, Carter Burwell, Alex Winter, Dionne Warwick, Jason Biggs, Nile Rodgers, Eric B, Vanilla Fudge and Chuck D.

