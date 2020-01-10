A Night Of Improv Comedy AnnouncedÂ At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce a night of improvisation and laughs with The Quickest Thinkers in Comedy on Friday, February 7 at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 when purchased in advance and $40 when purchased the day of the event; on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Tuesday- Saturday 11 am - 5 pm or until showtime.



The evening of interactive comedy is led by Scott Baker and Vinnie Mark who have taken their brand of humor all over the country. The show is for the whole family to enjoy. It is comedy you don't just watch but become a part of. The people they bring up become instant celebrities. Ideas and suggestions come from the audience so there's no predicting the punch line!



No show is ever the same twice! It's an evening filled with callbacks and catch phrases that the audience will be using for months or years to come. If you like the show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" you will love this show.



"It's a live show that walks the high-energy tightrope of unscripted comedy. The result is an adrenaline pumping performance where anything goes, and usually does," said the Village Voice about a past performance.



Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





