Walton Arts Center Temporarily Suspends All Programming Through April 5

All performances and events at Walton Arts Center have been suspended effective today through April 5.

"We have decided to take this unprecedented step to suspend public performances now because of safety concerns and in accordance with the declared state of emergency issued by local authorities," said Peter Lane, president and CEO of Walton Arts Center. "The health and safety of our patrons and community are our top priorities and we have not made this decision lightly."

Walton Arts Center will be working with the artists to seek appropriate rescheduling of performances. More information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming.

If you have tickets to shows at Walton Arts Center during this time, you will be contacted by a box office representative within 10 days to discuss your options. Patrons can choose to have their tickets refunded, they can receive a ticket credit for an upcoming show or they can donate the amount of their tickets to support the mission of Walton Arts Center, a nonprofit arts organization.

Tickets for events beyond April 5 will remain on sale. We will continue to monitor this developing situation and provide updates about shows beyond April 5 through our social media channels and on www.waltonartscenter.org.

Walton Arts Center lobby will be closed to the public after today. If you have questions, contact the box office Monday through Friday 10 am until 6 pm and Saturday 10 am until 4 pm at 479.443.5600 or at info@waltonartscenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You