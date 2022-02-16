TheatreSquared Announces The Co-World Premiere Of FLEX

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of FLEX by Candrice Jones, an Arkansas native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, as the final production in its Season 16 lineup. Recently workshopped at the 2021 Arkansas New Play Festival, Flex will debut in full production alongside the 2022 Festival. Performances are scheduled June 19- July 24, 2022.

FLEX tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Arkansas. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas. Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart? Or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water? This powerful new play celebrates the fierce athleticism of women's basketball with all the adrenaline and swagger of a four-quarter game.

"We've never had so many people tell us on their way out of a workshop reading, 'you have to do this play,'" said T2 Director of New Play Development Dexter Singleton. "The audience loved it. The artists loved it. And now, all of Northwest Arkansas will have the chance to love it, too. The incredible humanity, compelling story, and sheer energy of Flex are simply not to be missed."

Playwright, poet, and educator Candrice Jones, originally of Dermott, Arkansas writes "love letters for and to women of the American South." She is a Steinberg Playwright Award winner, a VONA Playwriting alum, and CalArts Critical Studies MFA recipient. She is the author of the full-length play, Crackbaby (2010 Wasserstein Prize Nomination). She has been a resident fellow at Ground Floor housed by the Berkeley Rep, the Bay Area Playwrights' Festival, and MacDowell's Colony of the Arts. She received a 2019-20 Many Voices Fellowship and a 2020-21 Jerome Fellowship from The Playwrights' Center.



TheatreSquared's production is helmed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. She is a founder and the former Artistic Director of MOXIE Theatre, which she led for 12 acclaimed seasons. Turner Sonneberg has also directed plays for The Old Globe Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Cygnet Theatre, New Village Arts, Diversionary Theatre, and the Playwright's Project as well as staged readings for theatres around the country.

TheatreSquared's production is a co-world premiere with Theatrical Outfit in Atlanta, GA, where it will be produced in the fall of 2022. FLEX was presented at NNPN's 2020 National Showcase of New Plays and developed at the 2019 Bay Area Playwrights Festival, a program of the Playwrights Foundation.

Tickets Performances of FLEX are scheduled Tues-Sat at 7:30, and Sat. and Sunday at 2pm at TheatreSquared in 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $18 -$58. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout. Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full seven-play packages starting at $119, with four-to-six-play flex packages starting at $69. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts in the Commons Bar/Café and other T2 Restaurant & Hotel Partners.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations.

Subscriptions and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe.