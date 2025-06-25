The Momentary Unveils Lineup for Momentous 2025 Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Momentary has announced the lineup for Momentous 2025, a two-day electronic music festival taking place October 10-11. Now in its third year, Momentous will feature an exciting and diverse group of internationally recognized electronic music artists and rising stars. The festival will be headlined by dubstep legends Flux Pavilion b2b Doctor P and celebrated ambient music producer Tycho, and feature performances by bass innovators Yheti b2b Toadface as well as Baby Weight, MEMBA, Mickman, Nala, SHIMA, Madam X, The Polish Ambassador, Tripp St, and more.

Momentous is fast becoming one of Arkansas’s most beloved festivals, offering a mix of bass, house, glitch-hop, chillwave, and global electronica. More than just music, it’s a celebration of sound, art, and flavor that transforms the city into a playground of underground culture. This year, the community stage is curated by creative collectives including Backroom, Haus of Untz, Vibes Creation Co., and Impact DNB, promising an unforgettable showcase of local talent.

Also featured in the Momentous festival lineup are two striking performance pieces that push the boundaries of sound and sensation. Relative Intensity Noise by Rin Peisert will offer attendees an immersive, full-body experience that considers movement and material in relationship to sound. Touki Delphine will present an epic adaptation of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite performed by a monolithic orchestra of tail lights.

The Momentary, which celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year, continues to establish itself as a premier destination for both Grammy-winning icons and rising stars alike. Its 2025 programming promises a dynamic mix of shows catering to music lovers of all genres.

The venue’s popular Live on the Green series recently added critically acclaimed rock legends Blues Traveler, with a special opening set by Spin Doctors (October 19), breakout rapper THAT MEXICAN OT (September 27), and indie dream pop band Japanese Breakfast (October 5)—returning to the series for a second time. On July 22, Alabama Shakes will perform hits from their GRAMMY-winning album Sound & Color as part of their first tour in eight years. The Live on the Green series continues to showcase a variety of genres, with additional upcoming performances by GRAMMY-nominated indie-folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov (July 25), Hippo Campus (July 27 & 28), Still Woozy (August 4), Muscadine Bloodline (August 23), and Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear (October 3). Previous performers in the 2025 series have included GRAMMY Best New Artist nominee Megan Moroney and 3X GRAMMY-nominated rap powerhouse GloRilla.

To learn more about music at the Momentary, or to purchase tickets to Momentous, visit the venue’s website. General admission two-day passes are $165, including all taxes and fees. Two-day passes for Momentary members are $122.40, including all taxes and fees. Benefits of becoming a member can be found here.

About the Momentary

Opened in February of 2020 in Downtown Bentonville, the Momentary is a venue for the music, art, and food of our time; and a catalyst for creativity and economic vitality. An extension to Crystal Bridges, the Momentary is ‘a living room’ where community gathers to be inspired, connected, and joyful. The Momentary was founded by the Walton family, based on the vision of Tom, Olivia, and Steuart Walton. Its commitment to cultivating arts and cultural experiences provides more opportunities for education, engagement, and enjoyment in our region. The Momentary is an extension of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, founded by Alice Walton. The Momentary welcomes all with free general admission.

Additional offerings include live music, visual and performing arts, an artist-in-residence program, culinary experiences such as Onyx Coffee Lab and the sky-high Tower Bar, indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, an outdoor festival space, and a retail shop. For more information, visit theMomentary.org. The Momentary is located at 507 SE E Street, Bentonville, Arkansas 72712. The Momentary’s Founding Funders are Walton Family Foundation, Walmart, RØDE Microphones, The Coca-Cola Company, Tyson Family Foundation, and Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation.

