THE CRUCIBLE Opens At The Royal Theatre
The Royal Players present their production of The Crucible, opening October 17th at the Royal Theatre. Performance dates and times are October 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th, 26th at 7:00 p.m. and October 20th and 27th at 2:00 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays
Ticket prices are $12 for General Admission, $10 for Seniors aged 60 and above, Members of the Military and College Students with valid I.D., $6 for Children 12th grade and below.
Visit https://theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com/ or Theroyaltheatre.org for tickets.
Call 501-315-5483 for more information about this production.
The Crucible by Arthur Miller is sponsored by Eiler Family Dentistry, directed by Hillary Bell and stage managed by Elizabeth Ray.
The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife's arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie-and it is here that the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.
Cast List
- Betty Parris: Cadence Earles
- Reverend Parris: Jeremy Clay
- Abigail Williams: Adelyn Eiler
- Tituba: Karon Branch
- Susanna Walcott: Olivia Kreulen
- Ann Putnam: Katrina Lilly
- Thomas Putnam: Gio Hiblong/Matthew Burns
- Mercy Lewis: Samantha Hamilton
- Mary Warren: Kenzi Brenton
- John Proctor: Wesley Earles
- Rebecca Nurse: Pam Vidt
- Giles Corey: Tim Sopel
- Reverend Hale: Tony Clay
- Elizabeth Proctor: Jaketa McClure
- Francis Nurse: Charlie Khan
- Ezekiel Cheever: Jim Troillett
- John Willard: Stanley Robinson
- Judge Hathorne: Jamie Partain
- Deputy-Governor Danforth: Ron Biancardi
- Sarah Good: Cheryl Vanwinkle
- Hopkins: Gio Hiblong
PG for adult themes
This show contains a strobe warning
Approximate run time is 3 hours
The Crucible is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.
Produced by Matthew Burns and Phoebe Earles