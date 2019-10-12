THE CRUCIBLE Opens At The Royal Theatre

The Royal Players present their production of The Crucible, opening October 17th at the Royal Theatre. Performance dates and times are October 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th, 26th at 7:00 p.m. and October 20th and 27th at 2:00 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays

Ticket prices are $12 for General Admission, $10 for Seniors aged 60 and above, Members of the Military and College Students with valid I.D., $6 for Children 12th grade and below.

Visit https://theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com/ or Theroyaltheatre.org for tickets.

Call 501-315-5483 for more information about this production.

The Crucible by Arthur Miller is sponsored by Eiler Family Dentistry, directed by Hillary Bell and stage managed by Elizabeth Ray.

The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife's arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie-and it is here that the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.

Cast List

Betty Parris: Cadence Earles

Reverend Parris: Jeremy Clay

Abigail Williams: Adelyn Eiler

Tituba: Karon Branch

Susanna Walcott: Olivia Kreulen

Ann Putnam: Katrina Lilly

Thomas Putnam: Gio Hiblong/Matthew Burns

Mercy Lewis: Samantha Hamilton

Mary Warren: Kenzi Brenton

John Proctor: Wesley Earles

Rebecca Nurse: Pam Vidt

Giles Corey: Tim Sopel

Reverend Hale: Tony Clay

Elizabeth Proctor: Jaketa McClure

Francis Nurse: Charlie Khan

Ezekiel Cheever: Jim Troillett

John Willard: Stanley Robinson

Judge Hathorne: Jamie Partain

Deputy-Governor Danforth: Ron Biancardi

Sarah Good: Cheryl Vanwinkle

Hopkins: Gio Hiblong



PG for adult themes

This show contains a strobe warning

Approximate run time is 3 hours

The Crucible is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Produced by Matthew Burns and Phoebe Earles





