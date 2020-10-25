Studio Theatre Presents THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

Performances run October 24-November 1.

Join The Studio Theatre at Riverfront Park's History Pavilion for this outdoor, family-friendly, one-hour, socially-distant adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew!

The Taming of the Shrew has been rehearsed and produced with safety protocol in mind. The company will require the audience to follow Arkansas state mandated mask protocol.

The History Pavilion is a natural terrain amphitheater. The company encourages its audiences to bring lawn chairs and blankets in order ensure comfort during the performance. Come early or stay late and experience the History Pavilion and its comprehensive timeline of Little Rock history.

Beverages and light snacks will be available for purchase prior to the performance.

Learn more at https://thestudiotheatrelrblog.wordpress.com/.

