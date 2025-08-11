Review: NOISES OFF at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Article Written by Guest Writer Jimmy Allen

I’ve always been told how beautiful the Ulrey Performing Arts Center on the Harding University campus was, but I finally saw it for myself when I attended Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre’s production of Noises Off, which has one more weekend coming up August 21–23. Directed by Dr. Steven Frye, this side-splitting farce by Michael Frayn is a masterclass in comedic chaos, blending razor-sharp timing, physical humor, and a play-within-a-play premise that keeps audiences in stitches from start to finish. From the moment the curtain rose, it was clear that the venue’s charm was matched only by the energy and talent onstage.

Noises Off takes audiences behind the scenes of an outrageously dysfunctional theatre troupe attempting to stage the fictional play Nothing’s On. What begins as a bumbling dress rehearsal quickly unravels into complete pandemonium, with forgotten lines, misplaced props, and romantic entanglements creating chaos both onstage and backstage. Act One lets us see the actors fumbling their way through the show, Act Two spins the perspective to reveal the mayhem happening behind the set, and Act Three delivers a hilariously disastrous performance where everything that can go wrong, does. It’s a joyful train wreck you can’t look away from, and that’s exactly the point.

Bringing this whirlwind of mistaken entrances and comedic disasters to life was a stellar ensemble whose chemistry was as sharp as their timing. Heather Stringfellow was a delight as Dotty, juggling both her character’s onstage role and her offstage romantic entanglements with precision and wit. Ben Bingham gave Lloyd Dallas, the exasperated director, just the right mix of charm and biting sarcasm, making every meltdown feel deliciously justified. Isaac Linnett’s Gary LeJeune bounded across the stage with infectious energy, while Emily Hutcheson delivered Brooke Ashton’s blissful cluelessness with impeccable comedic poise. Ari Chapman kept the backstage wheels (almost) turning as the ever-harried stage manager Poppy, and Paul Ryan’s Frederick Fellowes was a masterclass in flustered sincerity. Anna Wright brought warmth and cleverness to Belinda Blair, Cassie Bennett gave Timsy Allgood a hilarious sense of perpetual exhaustion, and Tod Martin’s Selsdon Mowbray was the perfect scene-stealer, nailing every tipsy entrance.

One of the evening’s biggest stars wasn’t even in the cast, it was the set itself. Designed with an extraordinary level of detail, the two-story country house felt lived-in down to the smallest prop and those sardines!!! And just when you thought you’d seen it all, the entire set rotated to reveal the backstage world, allowing the audience to witness the frantic, whispered chaos usually hidden from view. This clever design not only added to the comedy but also made the scene changes part of the show’s magic, earning its own well-deserved share of applause.

Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre once again proved why Harding University’s theatre program has such a strong reputation for professionalism and creativity. Before the laughter even began, guests enjoyed a delicious meal catered by Aramark Catering. The chicken was tender and flavorful, the sides perfectly complemented the main course, and many of us couldn’t resist saving our blueberry muffins for a sweet intermission treat. The care this troupe puts into every production shines through, making each show an event worth marking on the calendar. Next up, their fall production of The Addams Family promises a delightfully spooky good time for audiences of all ages. For more information about upcoming shows or joining their theatre department, visit the Harding University Theatre website at https://www.harding.edu/events/theatre and discover how you can be part of the magic.

